Preview: Newcastle United vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United make the trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Wednesday evening looking to strengthen their hold of third place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the Magpies welcome the Red Devils to the North-East eager to improve on a run of five defeats in six top-flight fixtures.

Match preview

With a remarkable 19 points from a possible 21 since January 17, Michael Carrick is continuing to bolster his chances of being named the Man United manager on a permanent basis.

Although four of his six victories have come by one-goal margins, positives can be taken from his players showing the maturity and togetherness to secure so many hard-fought successes during his short reign in charge.

Man United overturned a half-time deficit to record a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, albeit helped by their opponents being reduced to 10 men when ahead.

Nevertheless, as well as Bruno Fernandes making it seven goals and 13 assists in the Premier League this season, Benjamin Sesko's decisive header took him to seven goals from his last eight appearances in all competitions.

While Man United only possess the sixth-best away record in the Premier League, it has gone under the radar that they have put together a five-match unbeaten streak (W2 D3) on their travels.

However, it will not be lost on Carrick that Man United have failed to win at St James' Park since October 2020, while they have also suffered defeat in the three most recent head-to-heads on Tyneside.

That all said, Newcastle are not exactly firing on all cylinders at St James' Park, highlighted by the 3-2 defeat that they suffered to Everton on Saturday.

Unusually under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have now lost three consecutive top-flight fixtures at their North-East home, conceding eight goals to Aston Villa, Brentford and the Toffees respectively.

Newcastle have also dropped down to 13th position in the Premier League standings, now trailing seventh-placed Brentford by seven points with just 10 matches remaining.

Despite the excitement of a Champions League double-header with Barcelona later this month, Howe is aware that failure to secure a top-seven finish at the end of the season may lead to a change in the dugout.

Positives can be taken from four triumphs in the last six games in all competitions. However, as well as two of those wins being versus Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK, the others were against a Villa side that played for over 45 minutes with 10 men and an out-of-form Spurs outfit.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

L L L W L L

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Manchester United Premier League form:

W W W D W W

Team News

Howe will inevitably make changes to his Newcastle XI, which could include a recall to the defence for Sven Botman ahead of Dan Burn.

After illness during the Everton game, Jacob Ramsey could drop out, while Howe has a decision to make over whether to move Nick Woltemade from a deeper role to the head of his attack.

Harvey Barnes could feature on the right flank, but the likes of Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes all remain absent through injury.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are both doubts for Man United. Carrick revealed after the Palace match that they had felt unwell, while Shaw also suffered a knock to his foot.

Noussair Mazraoui is on standby to replace Shaw if required. Should Lisandro Martinez not be passed fit after a calf injury, Ayden Heaven will be viewed as backup to Maguire.

Although Mason Mount could return to the substitutes' bench after five games on the sidelines, the rest of the team may stay the same.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

We say: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester United

While Newcastle will be determined to end a run of three successive Premier League defeats at St James' Park, they have shown nothing of late to suggest that they can outfox a progressive Man United outfit. With that in mind, we can only back Carrick's men to battle their way to yet another victory by a one-goal margin.

