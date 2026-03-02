Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: Michael Carrick equals Ange Postecoglou record in Red Devils win at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 09:27 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 09:28

Michael Carrick equalled a Premier League record when Manchester United recorded a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in England's top flight on Sunday afternoon.

Maxence Lacroix sent Palace into the lead at Old Trafford, but Bruno Fernandes levelled the scores from the penalty spot before Benjamin Sesko struck the winner.

The result moved Man United into third spot in the Premier League table, and it is now six wins and one draw from the team's seven league fixtures under Carrick this season.

Carrick was also in charge of two Premier League matches in his spell as caretaker manager at the end of 2021, with his overall record as a head coach in the competition standing at seven wins and two draws, securing 23 points.

The return is the the joint-best total after nine games by any manager in the history of the competition, alongside Ange Postecoglou, who made an incredible start to life as Tottenham Hotspur head coach in 2023.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: Red Devils are flying under Carrick

Carrick will now be looking to move out on his own when Man United face Newcastle United at St James' Park in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

“I think it was a test for us today, coming into half time a goal down is something kind of new for us. We didn’t start the game great which is credit to Palace but I thought we grew into the game as the half went on and in the second half we stepped up again," Carrick told Sky Sports News.

"It was a big thing to overcome being a goal down so early, but coming back against a team that’s tough to break down and so well organised it was a big step for us.

“Sometimes you get that in games, you get that second wind, I have had it as a player. We don’t want to see it but the boys are human and sometimes it is not there, you can’t always find it but we did. We played some really good football and we can take a lot from it."

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Sesko scored the winner vs. Palace to continue excellent form

Carrick was also full of praise for Sesko, who continued his excellent run of form with the winner against Palace at Old Trafford.

The Slovenian has now scored six goals in his last seven Premier League matches, and he was rewarded with a start against Palace after being used off the bench since Carrick was appointed head coach of the 20-time English champions.

“Absolutely delighted for Ben. It’s certainly not been a headache, it’s not been a big drama. He’s had a huge impact and he’s making big improvements," Carrick told reporters.

"A little bit is getting used to what it is like to be here and the feelings and what it means to play. Things that we can take for granted at times. He’s desperate to do well, he works so hard, he’s an absolute pleasure to work with.

"Today, he started and it was it was an absolutely fantastic goal, he’s bringing an awful lot. We’ve got good flexibility across the top line. The front players can play different roles within the game, so there's a lot of flexibility there. Amad took some time out today but that may change again for Wednesday, but it’s good to have those options."

Carrick is fast becoming the leading candidate to be handed the Man United job on a permanent basis this summer, with the 44-year-old excelling in the role since his arrival.