Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Crystal Palace clash: Romero, Spence, Udogie, Kudus, Bergvall latest

Still searching for their first win in 2026, Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace on Thursday night hoping to move away from the Premier League bottom three.

Following a 4-1 loss at home to North London rivals Arsenal, Igor Tudor's side travelled to Craven Cottage where their miserable run in 2026 continued and their winless run was extended to 10 games following a 2-1 defeat to the Cottagers.

Relegation-threatened Spurs can not afford to drop too many more points if they want to ease their fears of relegation and are still having to deal with a number of first-team players remaining on the sidelines.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Marco Silva’s side.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Djed Spence picked up a supposedly minor calf injury back in January and has not featured since. Although a return date is currently unknown, he is being assessed ahead of their midweek clash.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Ben Davies was stretchered off with a severe ankle injury against West Ham back in January, and the Welsh defender will spend another couple of months recovering from surgery and is likely to miss the World Cup should his side make it.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

After suffering a hamstring injury in Spurs' defeat to Manchester United at the start of February, the Italian has been on the sidelines ever since and is not expected to be back until after the March international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Lucas Bergvall remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up during the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund back in January, the Swedish international will spend the next couple of months on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Mohammed Kudus was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4 with a thigh injury which was worse than first feared. Like many others, he will not return until at least after the international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a major hamstring injury at the beginning of the year and the Uruguayan midfielder will not be available for another couple of months at least, with next season potentially being his next game back.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Newcastle on February 10 and the winger will not return until next season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August and the attacking midfielder will not be back in contention until next season, after at least two different managers have been in the Spurs dugout.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from a long-term knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season, there is hope he features this season, but it remains unlikely.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Cristian Romero will serve the final match of a four-game ban this Thursday following his straight red card in the 2-0 defeat at Man United on February 7. Tottenham have no other players suspended ahead of the Crystal Palace clash.