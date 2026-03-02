Wolves vs. Liverpool : How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

By Carter White | 02 Mar 2026 11:59

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to record back-to-back wins when they host Liverpool in the Premier League at Molineux on Tuesday night.

The Black Country outfit secured a shock victory over Aston Villa last time out, whilst the Reds bested West Ham United at Anfield.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Wolves vs. Liverpool kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8.15pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Wolves vs. Liverpool being played?

This game will take place at Molineux, the home ground of Wolves, which has a capacity of 31,750.

Despite their win last time out, the host possess the worst home record in the Premier League, collecting just nine points from 15 fixtures.

It will be the first of two trips to Molineux for Liverpool this week, with the sides also clashing in the FA Cup on Friday night.

How to watch Wolves vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The clash at Molineux will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Wolves vs. Liverpool?

Fourteen points from safety with nine matches left, it is unlikely that Wolves can produce a magical escape from their Championship fate, however there is still pride on offer for the hosts on Tuesday night.

On the contrary, Liverpool have plenty to fight for heading into the crucial stages of the campaign, looking to keep the pace required to finish inside the top five and subsequently secure Champions League football.

In a season that has been largely saddening for the Reds, two trips to Molineux in the space of four days hands Arne Slot's side the opportunity to step up and progress towards their goals in both the Premier League and FA Cup.