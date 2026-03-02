Liverpool receive new Florian Wirtz return date as Arne Slot issues injury update before Wolves

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 09:34

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is holding out hope that Florian Wirtz will return from his back injury in time for next week's Champions League last-16 first leg with Galatasaray.

The Germany international has missed the Reds' last two fixtures with the problem he sustained in the warm-up before the 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest two weekends ago.

Wirtz hinted on Instagram that he would have recovered in time for the visit of West Ham United, but the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet was ruled out of that 5-2 win, and Slot did not have a timescale on his return.

The Dutchman then suggested after the game that Wirtz would not be available for either imminent clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, whom Liverpool face in the top flight on Tuesday and in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Addressing reporters in Monday's pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed that he is hoping to have Wirtz back in his ranks next week, potentially in time for the showdown with Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Arne Slot admits Florian Wirtz likely to miss Wolves vs. Liverpool

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

"Not any different than what I said after the game," Slot said. "The game tomorrow will probably come too soon and maybe the game in the weekend as well.

"Let's see how it ends up, we hope to have him back somewhere next week. Maybe earlier, maybe a bit later, but that timescale."

If Wirtz is not cleared to face either Wolves or Galatasaray, the 22-year-old should be given the green light to make his return against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur on March 15, which comes three days before the second leg against Galatasaray.

Liverpool struggled for ingenuity in Wirtz's absence against Forest, but they did not need their £116m man to put five past West Ham at the weekend, thanks to a string of first-half corner goals in front of the Kop.

The reigning champions set a new Premier League set-piece record in that seven-goal thriller with the Irons, which propelled them up to fifth in the Premier League table, three points above Chelsea thanks to the Blues' defeat at Arsenal.

Dominik Szoboszlai should once again start at number 10 against Wolves in the absence of Wirtz, who has registered six goals and eight assists in 35 matches for Liverpool in the current campaign.

Liverpool injury latest: When will Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo return?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Wirtz is expected to be one of five injury absentees for Liverpool against Rob Edwards's side this week, a list that also includes Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni.

The latter pair are known to be out for the season as they recuperate from serious knee injuries, while there is no timeframe on Endo's comeback from an ankle issue, but the Japan international will not return anytime soon.

Isak will be the next cab off the rank in terms of Liverpool's long-term victims, and a return before the end of the month has not been ruled out, but April is a more realistic comeback date from his leg fracture.