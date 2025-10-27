Arsenal vs. Brighton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Reuters

One of four all-Premier League ties taking place in the fourth round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup, Arsenal welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to their Emirates Stadium home on Wednesday evening.

Both sides are yet to concede a goal in the current edition of the competition, which began for the Gunners with a straightforward 2-0 third-round victory over Port Vale, who succumbed to goals from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard at Vale Park.

Meanwhile, Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton have written a new chapter of history in the tournament by becoming the first team to win back-to-back games by six goals or more, thrashing Oxford United 6-0 first up before an identical victory over Barnsley.

However, the Seagulls were slain in a 4-2 Premier League loss to Manchester United at the weekend, shortly before Arsenal extended their lead at the summit by edging out Crystal Palace 1-0.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and Brighton.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 32

Arsenal wins: 17

Draws: 7

Brighton wins: 8

Meetings between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion have only just become commonplace thanks to the Seagulls now establishing themselves as a Premier League force, and there have now been 32 competitive clashes between the two clubs.

Seventeen of those have been won by Arsenal, while Brighton have a respectable eight victories to their name against the North London giants, and another seven showdowns have ended in a share of the spoils.

Both meetings in the 2024-25 campaign finished 1-1, although the Gunners felt hard done by in both; their stalemate at the Amex saw Joao Pedro equalise with a questionable penalty, after Declan Rice's contentious red card for delaying the restart at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal made light work of a Roberto De Zerbi-led Seagulls side in 2023-24, where a 2-0 Emirates success preceded a 3-0 Amex annihilation; Leandro Trossard was among the goals against his erstwhile employers in the latter game.

That campaign marked just the second time that Arsenal had completed a Premier League double over their South Coast counterparts, though - the other coming in 2020-21 - and Brighton quickly became one of Arsenal's bogey teams following their top-flight return.

Indeed, after winning their inaugural Premier League battle in 2017, the Gunners went winless in five straight matches against Brighton, who prevailed in both matches during the 2019-20 campaign, one of which came during Freddie Ljungberg's spell as interim Arsenal boss.

As well as their batch of league triumphs over Arsenal, Brighton also eliminated the Gunners from the EFL Cup third round in 2022-23, although an Arsene Wenger-led North London side prevailed 3-2 in the fourth round of the 2012-13 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

Brighton's EFL Cup beating means that they have actually won three of their previous five matches against Arsenal at the Emirates; only Swansea City and Manchester City also have either an equal number or more wins than losses from away matches versus the Gunners in the Premier League.

With three goals apiece, current Gunners striker Kai Havertz and ex-Arsenal quartet Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alan Sunderland and Graham Rix sit atop the scoring charts in this fixture.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 04, 2025: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Brighton 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2023: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

May 14, 2023: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Brighton 2-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2022: Arsenal 1-3 Brighton (EFL Cup Third Round)

Apr 09, 2022: Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2021: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2020: Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jun 20, 2020: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2019: Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

May 05, 2019: Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2018: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2018: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2017: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2015: Brighton 2-3 Arsenal (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 26, 2013: Brighton 2-3 Arsenal (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 30, 1988: Brighton 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 04, 2025: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Brighton 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2023: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

May 14, 2023: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Brighton 2-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2022: Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2021: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2020: Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info