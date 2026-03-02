Bournemouth vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Mar 2026 10:14

Bournemouth are set to welcome Brentford to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night for a matchday 29 clash in the Premier League.

The Cherries are 10th in the standings with 39 points, while the Bees are seventh with 43 points, with both eyeing European qualification this season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Brentford kick off?

Bournemouth vs. Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday night for viewers in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Brentford being played?

Bournemouth will host Brentford at the Vitality Stadium, which can hold 11,286 supporters.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Tuesday night's contest between the Cherries and the Bees will be available to watch on TNT Sports 4.

Online streaming

The game will also be available to stream online through discovery+ UK.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be posted to TNT Sport's X (formerly Twitter) account during the game, with an extended package posted to their YouTube channel after the final whistle.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Brentford?

Bournemouth and Brentford both still certainly have their eyes on finishing in a European qualifying place in the Premier League standings.

The Cherries are 10th with 39 points, leaving them four points behind their visitors in seventh and only a point behind Everton in eighth - which could still award European qualification come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Bees are seventh with 43 points, leaving them just two points behind sixth-placed Chelsea and remarkably only five behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the Champions League places.

Therefore, with both still undoubtedly in the running for a European place, all three points on Wednesday could prove pivotal to their qualification hopes.