Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Copa del Rey clash

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 11:19

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Atletico are firmly in control of the last-four tie, having recorded a 4-0 victory when the pair locked horns in the first leg on February 12.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The Copa del Rey clash will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

The two sides have already locked horns at Camp Nou in Spain's top flight this season, with Barcelona running out 3-1 winners in December 2025.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Atletico will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1.

You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and any goals which are scored in the league fixture.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: What's the story?

Barcelona have it all to do in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final following a hugely disappointing performance in the first leg last month.

Atletico were four goals ahead at the interval on home soil, and Barcelona were unable to respond, so it needs something special for Hansi Flick's side to advance.

Barcelona have put four goals past Atletico in two of their last five meetings in all competitions, though, so this tie is far from finished.

The home side will enter the second leg off the back of an excellent performance and result, beating Villarreal 4-1 in Spain's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Atletico, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Saturday night.