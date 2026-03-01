Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Atletico Madrid: Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia, Lewandowski latest

By Aishat Akanni | 01 Mar 2026 15:08

Barcelona will aim to produce a remarkable turnaround when they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants have a significant deficit to overturn following their heavy first-leg defeat, and will also have to cope with a number of key absentees.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid, who hold a commanding advantage in the tie.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from the knee surgery undergone in September 2025. The midfielder has, however, stepped up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and has returned to training, raising hopes that he could be back in action by mid-March.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

The Dutch midfielder is expected to miss between five and six weeks, ruling him out of this crucial encounter, as well as both legs of Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Fractured left eye socket

Possible return date: Unknown

A key blow for Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will miss the semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid after sustaining a fracture to his left eye socket against Villarreal. His return date is uncertain, forcing the hosts to reshuffle their attacking options.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury during a training session in late December.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Status: Out

Reason: Suspension

Eric Garcia is suspended for this fixture after being sent off late in Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg. The defender received a straight red card in the 85th minute for a rash challenge, a decision that proved costly.

