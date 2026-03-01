Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Atletico Madrid: Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia, Lewandowski latest

Barcelona will aim to produce a remarkable turnaround when they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday night.
The Catalan giants have a significant deficit to overturn following their heavy first-leg defeat, and will also have to cope with a number of key absentees.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid, who hold a commanding advantage in the tie.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from the knee surgery undergone in September 2025. The midfielder has, however, stepped up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and has returned to training, raising hopes that he could be back in action by mid-March.
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
The Dutch midfielder is expected to miss between five and six weeks, ruling him out of this crucial encounter, as well as both legs of Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League round-of-16 tie.
Robert Lewandowski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Fractured left eye socket
Possible return date: Unknown
A key blow for Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will miss the semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid after sustaining a fracture to his left eye socket against Villarreal. His return date is uncertain, forcing the hosts to reshuffle their attacking options.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury during a training session in late December.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Eric Garcia
Status: Out
Reason: Suspension
Eric Garcia is suspended for this fixture after being sent off late in Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg. The defender received a straight red card in the 85th minute for a rash challenge, a decision that proved costly.