La Liga Gameweek 26
Barcelona
Feb 28, 2026 3.15pm
4
1
HT : 2 0
FT Camp Nou
Villarreal
  • Lamine Yamal 28' goal
  • Lamine Yamal 37' goal
  • Pedri 58' yellowcard
  • Pedri 59' yellowcard
  • Ronald Araujo 67' yellowcard
  • Robert Lewandowski 67' yellowcard
  • Lamine Yamal 69' goal
  • Marcus Rashford 73' yellowcard
  • Roony Bardghji 73' yellowcard
  • Robert Lewandowski 90'+1' goal
  • goal Pape Gueye 49'
  • yellowcard Tajon Buchanan 67'
  • yellowcard Alfonso Pedraza 67'
  • yellowcard Alfon González 80'
  • yellowcard Dani Parejo 80'
  • yellowcard Dani Parejo 81'
  • yellowcard Tani Oluwaseyi 84'

Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Lamine Yamal creates more history as 18-year-old hits magnificent career milestone

By |

Just Yamal things: Barca phenom creates more history in Villarreal battle
© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal set a new 21st-century record as he hit a magnificent milestone in La Blaugrana's La Liga clash with Villarreal.

The 18-year-old was named in Hansi Flick's starting XI for the visit of the Yellow Submarine, aiming to end a two-game scoring drought in the top flight, and he did so in some style.

With 28 minutes on the clock, Yamal was slipped in down the right channel by compatriot Fermin Lopez, and the 2007-born coolly side-footed the ball into the bottom corner.

Just over 10 minutes later, the teenager doubled his and Barca's tally on the day with a trademark strike, skipping past two yellow shirts and bending a stunning strike into the top corner.

Yamal's second strike on the afternoon was an especially momentous one, as it marked the 18-year-old's 100th goal involvement for club and country in his senior career.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Lamine Yamal registers 100th career goal involvement

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The 18-year-old has now managed 48 goals and 52 assists for Barcelona and Spain, in addition to achieving an unprecedented feat in 21st-century football.

Yamal was on 24 La Liga goals before kickoff on Saturday, but the Spain international has now surpassed the 25-goal mark, taking 95 matches to do so.

Since 2000, no other player in Europe's big five leagues has reached 25 goals before turning 19, further enhancing Yamal's reputation as one of the greatest generational talents of the past century.

Should Yamal end the afternoon with two goals to his name, the teenager will be sitting on 31 goal involvements from just 34 matches in all competitions this season - 17 of his own and 14 assists.

Can Lamine Yamal carry Barcelona to Champions League glory?

Yamal's Barcelona fell agonisingly short of Champions League glory last season - losing to Inter Milan in the semi-finals - but Flick's men have been handed a potentially golden path to this year's final.

La Blaugrana were paired with Newcastle United in Friday's last-16 draw, reuniting with the Magpies following their 2-1 league-phase triumph over Eddie Howe's men in September.

Barca will not have it all their own way against Newcastle, but they will go into the two-legged tie as favourites and would also be expected to overcome either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

Should Barcelona reach the semi-finals as expected, one of Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon will await, and the latter three would be underdogs against Flick's side.

Arsenal would provide one of the sternest tests imaginable for Barca, but the Camp Nou faithful will feel that they have received an excellent draw, and Yamal will no doubt be crucial to the club's chances of ending an 11-year UCL drought.

