Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Barcelona vs. Villarreal, Real Oviedo vs. Atletico Madrid

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 00:20

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Saturday, including division leaders Barcelona in action against Villarreal.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano will welcome Athletic Bilbao, Mallorca will host Real Sociedad, and Atletico Madrid will make the trip to Real Oviedo.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's La Liga fixtures.

© Imago

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The Lions are eighth in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Rayo are 15th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Rayo were outstanding in their last home game, beating Atletico 3-0, and despite Athletic's strong form, we are expecting the hosts to be good enough for a point on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport

Barcelona will be aiming to move four points clear at the top of the La Liga table when they welcome Villarreal to Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are currently one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit, while the Yellow Submarine are third, 10 points off the top of the division.

We say: Barcelona 3-2 Villarreal

This is a fascinating match, and we are expecting goals on Saturday afternoon; it would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but we just have a feeling that Barcelona's quality in the final third of the field will allow them to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Real Sociedad will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they make the trip to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday to tackle Mallorca.

The away side are 18th in the La Liga table, one point behind 17th-placed Elche, while Real Sociedad are 10th, five points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo in the battle for Europe.

We say: Mallorca 1-1 Real Sociedad

There has only been 13 draws in the previous 68 matches between Mallorca and Real Sociedad, but we are expecting the points to be shared on Saturday, with Demichelis set to pick up a positive result on his first game in charge.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they head to basement side Real Oviedo on Saturday night.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, three points behind third-placed Villarreal, while Oviedo are bottom, eight points behind 17th-placed Elche.

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico have struggled to win on their travels this season, and there has been recent improvement from Oviedo, so it is not impossible to imagine a draw here, but we fancy Atletico to navigate their way to all three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Oviedo vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups