Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 18:08

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The Lions are eighth in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Rayo are 15th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Rayo have a record of six wins, eight draws and 10 defeats from their 24 league matches this season, with 26 points leaving them in 15th spot in the table.

It has been an underwhelming La Liga campaign to date for the capital outfit, with just two points separating them from the bottom three, and finding the back of the net has been a real issue this term, netting only 22 times in their 24 matches.

Los Franjirrojos will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, while they beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in their last game in front of their own supporters.

Rayo have only picked up 15 points from their 11 home league games this season, recording only three wins, but Athletic also only have three away league victories to their name in 2025-26.

Inigo Perez's side will soon switch their attention back to the Conference League, having finished fifth in the overall league table to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

© Imago

Athletic, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 success over Elche, and they have now been victorious in their last three league games to rise up the table.

Ernesto Valverde's side have a record of 10 wins, four draws and 11 defeats from their 25 league matches this season, with 34 points leaving them eighth, three points behind sixth-placed Celta.

Athletic have been victorious in 26 of their previous 49 matches against Rayo in all competitions, suffering only 11 defeats, and they are on a five-game winning run against Saturday's opponents.

The reverse match earlier this season ended in a 1-0 win for the Basque outfit, while they were 2-1 winners in the Spanish capital during the 2024-25 campaign.

Athletic are actually unbeaten away to Rayo since September 2014, demonstrating the size of the home team's task in this weekend's fixture at Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

WLLLWD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

LLLLWD

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

LLDWWW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

DWWLWW

Team News

© Imago

Rayo will be without the services of Diego Mendez and Dani Cardenas through injury for Sunday's clash with Athletic, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Considering the impressive nature of the performance against Real Betis last time out, the expectation is that the majority of the same XI will take to the field for the first whistle here.

However, there is expected to be a change in a wide area, with Alvaro Garcia, who has scored three times and registered four assists in the league this term, likely to return down the left.

As for Athletic, Maroan Sannadi, Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Nico Williams are on the sidelines through injury, while Alex Berenguer is a major doubt.

Gorka Guruzeta scored twice in the team's 2-1 success over Elche last time out, and the Spaniard will continue in the final third of the field this weekend.

Inaki Williams and Unai Gomez are in line for spots in the wide areas, while Oihan Sancet should operate behind Guruzeta against Rayo in the Spanish capital.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Espino; Valentin, Gumbau; Akhomach, Palazon, A Garcia; De Frutos

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, Gomez; Guruzeta

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Rayo were outstanding in their last home game, beating Atletico 3-0, and despite Athletic's strong form, we are expecting the hosts to be good enough for a point on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.