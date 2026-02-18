Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 18 Feb 2026 10:24 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 10:24

A crucial La Liga Matchday 25 contest awaits at San Mames on Friday evening as Athletic Bilbao take on Elche CF.

Bilbao come into the fixture ninth with 31 points, while Elche are positioned 16th with 25 points, continuing to battle to stay clear of the bottom three.

Match preview

Athletic Bilbao have experienced a mixed La Liga campaign, with nine wins, four draws, and 11 defeats from 24 matches, leaving them adrift of the European spots.

The Lions find themselves 29 points behind leaders Real Madrid and 14 adrift of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, highlighting the impact of their inconsistent start to the season.

However, there are signs that Ernesto Valverde’s side may be building momentum at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Athletic head into this contest on the back of a 2-1 victory over Real Oviedo, a result they will be keen to build on.

That win means they have picked up three victories from their last five matches across all competitions, alongside one draw and one defeat.

San Mames has once again proven to be a stronghold for the Basque side, with Athletic collecting 20 points from 12 home matches.

Six wins, two draws, and four defeats on their own turf underline the importance of home advantage, particularly for a team that has struggled for consistency on the road.

Their recent league form - two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five - reflects that inconsistency, but also suggests they are capable of putting together a positive run if they can maintain their defensive organisation.

Valverde has leaned on a pragmatic approach, prioritising structure while relying on the pace and creativity of his attacking players to make the difference, and this approach could give them the edge in the final third.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Elche, meanwhile, have found this season equally challenging, with their campaign defined by inconsistency and an inability to turn draws into victories.

With five wins, 10 draws, and nine defeats, they sit precariously just one point above the relegation zone.

Their goal record of 31 scored and 35 conceded suggests they have been competitive, but their failure to capitalise on promising positions has left them vulnerable.

Their away form, in particular, remains a major concern as they are yet to win on the road this season - amassing just four points from a possible 33 away from home.

Four draws and seven defeats underline their struggles, and that poor record has significantly hampered their survival hopes.

Eder Sarabia’s side arrive on the back of a difficult run, having failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions.

A goalless draw against Osasuna last time out highlighted their attacking struggles, with a lack of cutting edge proving costly.

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a goalless stalemate, and recent history suggests a closely contested encounter with Athletic having won two of the last five meetings, while Elche have one victory and two matches have ended in draws.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

DLLDWW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LDWWLW

Elche La Liga form:

DDLLLD

Elche form (all competitions):

LDLLLD

Team News

© Imago

There are injury concerns for Athletic Bilbao ahead of this clash, with Alex Berenguer nursing a muscle injury, while Nico Williams is unlikely to feature due to a groin issue.

Unai Egiluz and Benat Prados remain long-term absentees as they continue their recovery from cruciate ligament injuries.

Mikel Jauregizar is also a doubt after being forced off with a leg injury in the win over Real Oviedo.

Maroan Sannadi is still sidelined with a meniscus injury, although he is nearing a return and could be available later this month.

For Elche, Grady Diangana is a doubt due to physical discomfort, while Hector Fort is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Josan is also a concern ahead of this fixture, as he continues to deal with a muscle issue.

In attack, Andre Silva and Alvaro Rodriguez are expected to lead the line as Elche look to improve their output in the final third.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego; Serrano, Sancet, Williams; Guruzeta

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Valera, Bigas, Chust, Petrot; Morente, Aguado, Febas, Cepeda; Rodriguez, Silva



We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Elche

Athletic Bilbao’s strong home form and recent improvement should give them the edge in this contest.

Elche’s struggles on the road and lack of attacking sharpness make this a difficult assignment, and it is hard to see the visitors leaving San Mames with a positive result.

