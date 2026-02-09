Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 09 Feb 2026 16:16

The Basque derby takes centre stage once again on Wednesday evening, as Athletic Bilbao welcome rivals Real Sociedad to San Mames for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

With a place in the final at stake, both sides arrive in encouraging form and ready to renew one of Spanish football’s fiercest rivalries.

Match preview

Athletic Bilbao will head into their third meeting with Real Sociedad this season in high spirits after securing a 4-2 league victory over Levante at the weekend.

That success marked only their second win in five matches across all competitions, following their dramatic 2-1 triumph over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

In that contest, an early own goal from Sadiq Umar handed Athletic the lead, before the striker equalised for Valencia, with Inaki Williams then scoring a dramatic winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal Bilbao’s place in the semi-finals.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have had to dig deep in this season’s competition, edging past Ourense 1-0 in the round of 32 before surviving a thrilling 4-3 extra-time victory over Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa in the round of 16.

Despite their cup heroics, it has been a challenging La Liga campaign for the Lions, who currently sit 10th in the table with 28 points from 23 matches, just six points above the relegation zone.

Defensive fragility has been a concern, with Athletic failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Nevertheless, the Copa del Rey offers Athletic a chance to salvage silverware.

The Basque giants are the competition’s second-most successful club, having lifted the trophy 24 times, most recently in the 2023-24 season, when they defeated Mallorca on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, enter the semi-final in impressive form, having avoided defeat in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side currently sit eighth in La Liga with 31 points from 23 games, having scored 33 goals and conceded 31.

La Real continued their strong run with a 3-1 league win over Elche on Saturday and have now won four of their last five matches, with their only setback being a draw against Athletic.

In the Copa del Rey, they defeated Alaves 3-2 in the quarter-finals and overcame Osasuna on penalties in the round of 16 following a 2-2 draw.

Real Sociedad will be aiming to lift the Copa del Rey for just the third time in their history, having previously triumphed in 1986–87 and 2019–20, while also finishing runners-up on four other occasions.

The most recent Basque derby ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sociedad seemingly on course for victory before Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta struck a late equaliser in the 88th minute.

Across the last five meetings between the sides, Athletic have won twice, with two draws and one victory for Real Sociedad.

Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey form:

WWW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WLLDWW

Real Sociedad Copa del Rey form:

WWWDW

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WWDWW

Team News

Athletic Bilbao will be without Alex Berenguer, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, while Daniel Vivian is also struggling with a similar issue.

Unai Eguiluz has been out since August 2025 with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected back until mid-February, while Yuri Berchiche is also unavailable after picking up a muscle problem in their last outing.

Aitor Paredes remains suspended as he serves the second match of his two-game ban following his red card in the round of 16.

Benat Prados is sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury, while Maroan Sannadi continues his recovery from a meniscus issue.

Real Sociedad have their own concerns, with Luka Sucic ruled out after suffering a muscle injury in their last match.

Unai Marrero is a doubt due to a broken cheekbone, while Arsen Zakharyan is sidelined with a muscle problem.

Ander Barrenetxea is unavailable with a thigh injury, and Takefusa Kubo will also miss out after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Serrano, Guruzeta, Williams, Williams

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Gomez, Caleta-Car, Zubeldia, Odriozola; Turrientes, Soler, Gorrotxategi, Marin; Oyarzabal, Guedes

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Real Sociedad

The fine margins of a Basque derby could tilt in Athletic Bilbao’s favour, particularly with San Mames expected to be at full throttle.

While Real Sociedad arrive in solid form, Athletic’s intensity at home and their ability to raise their level on big occasions may prove decisive, giving them a narrow first-leg advantage to take into the return fixture.

