Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Valencia vs. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis

By Matt Law | 08 Feb 2026 00:10

There are four La Liga matches on Sunday, with the standout fixture seeing title hopefuls Real Madrid make the trip to Mestalla to tackle Valencia.

Real Betis will welcome Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao will host Levante, while Getafe will make the trip to Alaves, as the domestic season continues.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's La Liga games.

Alaves vs. Getafe (Sunday, 1pm)

© Imago

Alaves will be aiming to make it three straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are 10th in the La Liga table, only three points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad, while Getafe are 17th, one point ahead of 18th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

We say: Alaves 0-0 Getafe

We are not expecting a classic on Sunday, and the two teams could share the points in a goalless draw, which would not be the worst result for either.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante (Sunday, 3.15pm)

© Imago

Athletic Bilbao will be bidding to triumph in La Liga for the first time since the start of December when they welcome Levante to San Mames on Sunday.

The home side are 11th in the La Liga table, nine points behind sixth-placed Espanyol, while Levante are 19th, five points from 17th-placed Getafe.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Levante

This is a tough match to call, as Levante are in good form and will be the fresher of the two sides. That said, we believe that home advantage will allow Athletic to secure a valuable win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis (Sunday, 5.30pm)

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Real Betis to Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side are currently third in the La Liga table, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, while Real Betis are fifth, 10 points behind their opponents this weekend.

We say: Atletico 2-1 Real Betis

This has all of the makings of a fascinating match, and we are expecting it to be a tight game on Sunday. It would not be a surprise to see a draw, but we just have a feeling that Atletico will be able to shade the contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

Valencia vs. Real Madrid (Sunday, 8pm)

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it seven straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign against Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders and reigning champions Barcelona, while Los Che are down in 16th position in the division.

We say: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be missing some incredibly important players on Sunday, and this is far from a straightforward match against a Valencia side that have a lot of talent. That said, we are backing the title hopefuls to navigate their way to a vital win this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups