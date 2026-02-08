Manchester City vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Feb 2026 00:17

Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening for round 26 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The two sides played out a thriller earlier in the season as City, after being three goals up in the first half, clung on to win 5-4 at Craven Cottage.

What time does Manchester City vs. Fulham kick off?

Manchester City and Fulham will face off at 7.30pm UK time on Wednesday evening, alongside three other Premier League matches.

In their previous mid-week league fixture, Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Marco Silva's men beat west-London rivals Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Where is Manchester City vs. Fulham being played?

The sides will meet at the Etihad Stadium, a venue where Manchester City have lost just one league match this season.

Despite taking the lead after 26 minutes through Andreas Pereira, Fulham suffered a 3-2 defeat when they visited the Citizens last season.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

Fans from the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 4, with the evening's remaining four games also being shown on the broadcaster's other channels.

Those in the USA can watch the fixture on Peacock, while it is available on Stan Sport in Australia.

Online streaming

The fixture will be available to stream in the UK on both the Discovery+ website and app.

Live commentary of the action will also be provided on the City website, BBC Radio Manchester and Fulham FFCtv Match Centre.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League and TNT Sports Football YouTube channels will upload match highlights shortly after the final whistle, as well as the accounts and websites of both clubs.

Alternatively, extended highlights alongside analysis will be provided on BBC's Match of the Day programme at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for Manchester City and Fulham?

With title-rivals Arsenal looking back to their best in recent weeks, winning their previous four consecutive matches, City will not want their gap to the Gunners at the table's summit to grow any more.

At the time of writing, Pep Guardiola's side sit nine points behind Mikel Arteta's men, however they do have the opportunity to cut that gap when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Positive results against both the Reds and the Cottagers would lump a huge amount of pressure onto Arsenal before their trip to Brentford on Thursday evening, but stalling any further could see their participation in the title race quickly diminish.

As for Fulham, after losing three of their previous four Premier League matches, they will want to halt their gentle slide down the Premier League table.

Following Brentford's impressive 3-2 win away at Newcastle on Saturday evening, the Cottagers now sit five points off potential European qualification for next season and face some crucial upcoming fixtures.

While many will see Wednesday's match as a free hit for Fulham, who have not won any of their previous 13 visits to the Etihad Stadium, Silva will certainly be hoping that his side can craft a result and keep up to speed with their nearest rivals.