Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Bayern Muinch vs. Hoffenheim

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 00:20

Sunday's Bundesliga action kicks off in the early afternoon, with RB Leipzig hoping to avoid dropping points in the race for Champions League football against FC Koln.

At the summit of the table, Bayern Munich cannot afford to lose against Hoffenheim at home if they wish to maintain control of the title race.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / Eibner

FC Koln will be looking to bag their third win in four games when they welcome RB Leipzig to the RheinEnergieStadion this Sunday afternoon.

The Billy Goats have seen a recent improvement in results, while their upcoming opponents have dropped out of the top four following a worrying slump.

We say: FC Koln 1-3 RB Leipzig

FC Koln are a tough side to beat at home, and an out-of-form Leipzig side are expected to have a tough challenge on their hands.

Three of the previous seven meetings have ended in draws, and we are backing that trend to continue this weekend.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

With Bayern Munich faltering in their quest for the Bundesliga title, dropping points against visitors Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on Sunday would be damaging.

Bayern are first with 51 points but were held to a 2-2 stalemate by newly-promoted Hamburger SV on January 31, and their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund was cut to six points, while

We say: Bayern Munich 2-2 Hoffenheim

With both teams in fine goalscoring form, a safe prediction would be to expect both sides to create numerous chances.

While Bayern's quality will likely keep them from losing, Hoffenheim's performances have been outstanding, and it would not be surprising if the visitors claimed a point.

