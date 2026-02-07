Preview: FC Koln vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 07 Feb 2026 06:23

FC Koln will be looking to bag their third win in four games when they welcome RB Leipzig to the RheinEnergieStadion this Sunday afternoon.

The Billy Goats have seen a recent improvement in results, while their upcoming opponents have dropped out of the top four following a worrying slump.

Match preview

FC Koln head coach Lukas Kwasniok was under growing pressure after overseeing an eight-match winless run in the Bundesliga, though a recent upswing in results has given him some much-needed breathing room.

The Billy Goats have won two of their last three matches against fellow relegation contenders, including a 2-1 win over Mainz and a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg last weekend.

Those two successes have allowed Kwasniok and his men to move five points clear of the bottom three, though with 14 games still remaining this season, the hosts cannot rest on their laurels.

Home form has been crucial for Koln, with the team picking up the majority of their points at the RheinEnergieStadion, and they will be hoping that trend continues against an out-of-sorts RB Leipzig side.

The club’s impressive home record is largely down to their passionate fans, who made history after 50,000 of them turned out earlier this week to watch their U19s side take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Youth League.

© Imago / Eibner

At one point this season, it seemed like RB Leipzig would be the only team to give Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race.

That narrative has crumbled over recent times, with Leipzig picking up just two wins from their last seven Bundesliga matches - a run which has seen them drop out of the top four.

With no European duties this season, head coach Ole Werner and his men had a clear shot at their domestic campaign, though considering their latest slump in results, it appears the team have a top-four fight on their hands.

Leipzig’s last two results were particularly disappointing, with Die Roten Bullen being held to a 1-1 draw at St Pauli before losing 2-1 at home against Mainz - two teams currently in the relegation zone.

With only one away win since October, it is clear to see that winning points on the road is a problem for Leipzig - something they will be looking to change this Sunday.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L D L W L W

FC Koln form (all competitions):

L D L W L W

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L W L W D L

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

L W L W D L

Team News

© Imago / Noah Wedel

The big headline from Koln is the fact Said El Mala is set to start Sunday’s game after the club rejected a mega £30m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion in the final moments of the winter window.

When it comes to injuries, Alessio Castro-Montes has recently joined the list due to a muscular issue.

Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian are both out with knee injuries, while Linton Maina and England’s Jahmai Simpson-Pusey complete the absentee list.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, remain without Viggo Gebel, Castello Lukeba, Assan Ouedraogo and Suleiman Sani - all of whom are on the injury list.

Germany’s Brajan Gruda recently joined the club on loan from Brighton, and the 21-year-old will be fighting for a place in the starting lineup on Sunday.

Striker Timo Werner is not available for selection after saying goodbye to Leipzig amid his move to San Jose Earthquakes.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulenson, Van den Berg, Ozkacar, Lund; Thielmann, Martel, Krauss, Kaminski; Ache, El Mala

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

We say: FC Koln 1-1 RB Leipzig

FC Koln are a tough side to beat at home, and an out-of-form Leipzig side are expected to have a tough challenge on their hands.

Three of the previous seven meetings have ended in draws, and we are backing that trend to continue this weekend.

