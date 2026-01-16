Sunderland transfer news: Bundesliga giants 'exploring deal' for Black Cats midfielder this month

By Carter White | 16 Jan 2026 11:14

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is reportedly wanted by Bundesliga duo Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln.

The 24-year-old has plenty of supposed suitors during the current window, including Scottish giants Rangers.

Danny Rohl's side also known to be keen on Sunderland attacker Romaine Mundle, who has played a bit-part role in the Premier League this term.

The same can be said for Neil, with the midfielder enjoying just 13 minutes of top-flight football during 2025-26.

The Sunderland academy graduate was a key player for Regis Le Bris's promotion winners last campaign, starting 44 Championship contests.

© Imago / Sportimage

Sunderland hero Neil heading to Germany?

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sunderland midfielder Neil has attracted interest on the continent ahead of the February 2 deadline.

The report claims that both Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln are 'exploring a deal' to sign the 24-year-old.

It is understood that Neil could move to the Bundesliga for a fee during the current January transfer window.

Alternatively, potential suitors might wait until the summer, when the player will be available on a free transfer.

Entering the final months of his current contract at the Stadium of Light, it is likely that Neil will end his association with Sunderland at the end of the season.

© Imago / Focus Images

What other clubs are keen on Neil?

On top of Rangers, it is said to Premier League strugglers West Ham United are admirers of Sunderland man Neil.

Given his success last term, a host of Championship clubs are known to be considering a move for the midfielder this month.

The arrival of Granit Xhaka at the Stadium of Light has pushed Neil out of the starting XI and down the pecking order in Le Bris's mind.