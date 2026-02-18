Chelsea transfer news: Manchester United among five Premier League clubs 'keeping tabs' on struggling forward

By Darren Plant | 18 Feb 2026 10:42

Chelsea forward Liam Delap is allegedly attracting interest from as many as five Premier League clubs.

During the summer transfer window, the Blues won the race for the Ipswich Town star having chosen to activate his £30m release clause.

Delap was presented with a six-year contract, reward for contributing 12 goals and two assists for a club who were ultimately relegated from the Premier League.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to make a sustained impact at Stamford Bridge, scoring just once across 715 minutes spread across 17 top-flight appearances.

As such, the current expectation is that Delap will only be third-choice at best for 2026-27 should he stay put in West London.

Five Premier League clubs chasing Delap?

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are among five Premier League clubs who are admirers of the former England Under-21 international.

The Red Devils are allegedly one of the "teams to watch" as Chelsea deliberate over what is next for the player.

Newcastle United, Everton, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion are the other four clubs seemingly monitoring the situation.

Man United and Everton had been linked with Delap before he decided to reunite with Enzo Maresca - someone that he knew from his Manchester City days - at Chelsea.

With Maresca having now left the world champions, it remains to be seen whether he remains in the long-term plans of Liam Rosenior and Chelsea.

Should Delap leave Chelsea?

Having already represented six clubs before his 24th birthday, Delap will naturally want to remain in one place for this phase of his career.

That said, having contributed just three goals and five assists from 30 appearances for Chelsea, it is clear that he is struggling to make the desired impact.

The report alleges that a season-long loan elsewhere - rather than a sale - is more likely for Delap, with five years remaining on his contract.

Nevertheless, much may depend on the size of the proposals that are made. Delap is also familiar with the North of England due to his time at Man City and stints at the likes of Preston North End, Stoke City and Hull City.

Joao Pedro and Emanuel Emegha are currently expected to be Chelsea's most senior centre-forward options for 2026-27.