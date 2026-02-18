Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'open' to selling key squad member amid growing injury concerns

By Darren Plant | 18 Feb 2026 10:14

Arsenal are reportedly open to cashing in on Riccardo Calafiori during the summer transfer window.

The defender is currently preparing for the Gunners' Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

While the Italy international had emerged as a major injury doubt for the top-flight leaders, Mikel Arteta revealed at his pre-match press conference that he would be available.

However, Calafiori has been far from a regular fixture in the Spaniard's squad since his arrival in the summer of 2024.

A total of 36 starts - including 28 in the Premier League - and 17 substitute outings have been made in all competitions.

Calafiori has missed 22 of Arsenal's 64 league fixtures through injury during that time.

Could Arsenal sell Calafiori?

According to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, who was speaking to Football Insider, Arsenal have started to "make assessments" when it comes to Calafiori.

He said: "Arsenal are making assessments of Calafiori. If the medical team decide he is more prone to injuries, and it’s not something they can manage with playing time and stuff like that, it’s going to be a serious problem.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they looked to get rid of him if that was the case.

“Arteta wants to have players who can be available every week, he doesn’t want to gamble on their fitness because of the competitions they’re in.

“Arsenal want to compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup every year and for that they need a deep squad."

Why Arsenal should persist with Calafiori

Having committed to paying a total of £42m for Calafiori, it is clear that Arteta is a big admirer of the player.

There is understandable frustration at Arsenal that they have not always been able to use the former Bologna player when they have wanted.

Nevertheless, featuring on 53 occasions across one-and-a-half seasons is far from the issue that it is being made out to be.

At 23 years of age and being capable of playing at left-back or centre-back, Calafiori offers versatility and room for improvement.

Meanwhile, Arteta is blessed with eight defensive options that would be viewed as regular starters at clubs across the Premier League and Europe.

Therefore, he can afford to be patient with Calafiori, rather than risk a sale and witness him flourish at another European giant.