Arsenal and Chelsea now learn Julian Alvarez transfer 'preference' ahead of summer window

By Lewis Blain | 18 Feb 2026 12:46

Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed a potential setback in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League duo have both been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward in recent weeks amid continued speculation over his future at Atletico Madrid.

However, reports now suggest the Argentina international has a clear preference should he leave the Metropolitano Stadium at the end of the season.

What's the latest on Julian Alvarez's future amid Arsenal and Chelsea links?

© Iconsport

The former Manchester City attacker has been a huge success since joining Atletico for £81.8 million in 2024.

Alvarez scored 29 goals across all competitions during his debut season in the Spanish capital, and quickly became a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side.

He has followed up that impressive form with 12 goals and seven assists in 37 outings in the 2025/26 campaign, inevitably attracting interest from across Europe.

Both London teams have been touted as potential destinations for Alvarez, with speculation growing that the LaLiga outfit could receive plenty of offers this summer.

The 26-year-old did catch the eye during his first spell in the Premier League, but despite his quality, he was unable to displace Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola's first-choice striker.

Arsenal and Chelsea dealt blow to Julian Alvarez pursuit

© Imago / Every Second Media/Xinhua

Now with Alvarez reportedly making it clear that Barcelona is his dream destination, it does put a blow to both the Gunners' and the Blues' summer transfer plans.

Those close to the player believe he would relish the chance to play for the Catalan giants in the future, but it appears that any deal would be difficult, given the financial struggles that Barcelona have faced in recent times.

Atletico have also offered the forward a contract extension, despite his current deal running until 2030, so they seem desperate to keep him at the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are another team to have been linked with the Argentina international.

All three of the interested English clubs heavily invested in attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer windows, as Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal, Benjamin Sesko headed to Old Trafford, and Chelsea landed Joao Pedro, but none have matched Alvarez's returns.

Given the uncertainty around Barcelona's ability to pull off a move of this nature, it would be wise for both Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior to remain attentive in the race to sign Alvarez.