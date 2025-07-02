Chelsea confirm that they have finalised the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, making him available for the Club World Cup.

Despite their ongoing efforts at the Club World Cup, the Blues recruitment team have remained proactive behind the scenes as they bid to strengthen Chelsea's already well-populated attacking options.

While a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens cannot be finalised until after the Bundesliga giants have concluded the tournament in the United States, Chelsea have been in a position to press ahead with the acquisition of Pedro.

Reports in recent days have indicated that the Brazil international has already made the trip across the pond to link up with Enzo Maresca's squad.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chelsea announced that they had completed the formalities to sign the 23-year-old.



The boy from Brazil. ?? pic.twitter.com/lVM8B9TlBV

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 2, 2025

What has Pedro said on Chelsea transfer?

Pedro has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge that will run until 2033, a year longer than had been widely reported.

Although a transfer fee has not been disclosed, Chelsea are believed to have paid £55m with a further £5m potentially being due in add-ons at a later date.

Speaking to the club's official website, Pedro said: "Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history.

"They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win."

Chelsea are yet to confirm a squad number for Pedro, but 13, 16, 20 and 21 appear to be the most likely picks unless a shirt is vacated in due course.

Right fit for Chelsea?

A recent report claims that Maresca is eager to have eight or nine attackers as part of a 22 or 23-player squad for the new season.

With that in mind, Pedro feels like an ideal signing due to his ability to play across the forward line and in a deeper number 10 role.

Thirty goals and 10 assists came from his 70 appearances in a Brighton shirt, while he has 22 strikes and 10 assists from 89 Premier League outings in total.

Providing that he proves his fitness over the next two days, the expectation is that he will be named on the substitutes' bench for the Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras on Friday night.