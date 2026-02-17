Team News: Wolves vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Feb 2026 20:00

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Molineux to face basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Both teams progressed to the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, with the Gunners beating Wigan Athletic 4-0 and the Old Gold winning 1-0 at Grimsby Town, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Hwang Hee-Chan (calf), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Kai Havertz (muscle)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Ben White (cramps), Max Dowman (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard