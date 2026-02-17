Premier League Gameweek 31
Wolves
Feb 18, 2026 8.00pm
Molineux Stadium
Arsenal

Team News: Wolves vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wolves vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Molineux to face basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Both teams progressed to the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, with the Gunners beating Wigan Athletic 4-0 and the Old Gold winning 1-0 at Grimsby Town, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs. ARSENAL

WOLVES

Out: Hwang Hee-Chan (calf), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Kai Havertz (muscle)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Ben White (cramps), Max Dowman (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

