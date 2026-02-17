Benfica vs. Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior suffers alleged racist abuse after stunning Champions League goal

By Ben Knapton | 17 Feb 2026 21:21 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 21:30

Real Madrid's Champions League playoff with Benfica at the Estadio da Luz descended into chaos after Vinicius Junior's stunning goal opened the scoring early in the second half.

Less than a month on from the Eagles' unforgettable 4-2 win over Los Blancos in the league phase, the two Iberian giants reconvened for the first leg of their knockout-round playoff tie at Benfica's packed home.

Jose Mourinho's men applied the pressure initially, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side began to turn the screw later on in the first half, with Kylian Mbappe spurning a handful of glorious chances.

However, the Frenchman then played provider for Vinicius to open the scoring shortly after the restart, when Vinicius cut inside and bent an outstanding strike into the top corner of the net.

The Brazil international celebrated by dancing close to the corner flag, antagonising the Benfica fans in close proximity, and he was booked by the referee shortly after being targeted by objects thrown from the crowd.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid: Apoplectic Vinicius Junior reports alleged racist comment

Real Madrid have the lead their dominance has deserved.



Vinicius Junior cut inside before unleashing a phenomenal strike that Anatoliy Trubin could do nothing about.



After being shown a yellow card for his celebration, Vinicius Jr appeared to allege reports of racist abuse —… pic.twitter.com/pwURamA6Kt — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) February 17, 2026

Scuffles continued between the players before the restart, but the night took a turn for the worse when Vinicius appeared to accuse a fellow player of racist abuse.

The South American was seen shouting towards Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who then covered his mouth with his shirt and appeared to say something, sparking an immediate dart over to the referee from Vinicius.

The official - Frenchman Francois Letexier - quickly raised the cross symbol with his arms and enacted the UEFA anti-racism protocol, during which time Vinicius engaged in an impassioned conversation with Mourinho on the touchline.

The Real Madrid man then sat down in the dugout as bedlam continued to reign supreme among the players, with Mbappe and Nicolas Otamendi angrily exchanging words too.

Vinicius eventually made his way back onto the pitch, allowing the referee to to resume the match, after which the Brazil international was loudly jerred by Benfica supporters whenever he was on the ball.

More to follow.