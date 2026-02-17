Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos planning up to five arrivals in summer overhaul

By Axel Clody | 17 Feb 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 09:42

If Real Madrid's summer transfer window seemed busy in 2025, it is nothing compared to what lies ahead. After signing four new faces last year, Los Blancos plan to exceed that figure in summer 2026.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa needs to refresh the squad and, according to Spanish newspaper Sport, the Real Madrid hierarchy are planning to integrate up to six new players into the team, including some returning faces.

The objective is to prepare the club for a new era and manage the departures of veterans whose contracts are expiring. The transfer strategy will rest on three pillars: loan returns, the use of advantageous buyback clauses and the purchase of proven defenders.

Real Madrid transfer news: The return of the prodigal sons at low cost

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

The first two names on the list of reinforcements are well known to supporters. Endrick will certainly return to the squad. The young Brazilian has been on loan at Lyon since this winter, where he is gaining valuable experience, and will report to Valdebebas again this summer to fight for a place in attack.

The second returning reinforcement should be Nico Paz (Como). Real Madrid secured an advantageous buyback clause when they sold him, which they now plan to activate. For just £7.6m (€9m), the club will thus recover the creative midfielder, who has since matured on the pitch.

In addition to Paz, Arbeloa wants yet another midfielder. The priority would reportedly be Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar. However, Madrid are facing the harsh reality of the market in this matter.

Interest in the young Dutchman is enormous in the Premier League, which could complicate the transfer or make it significantly more expensive.

Total defensive reconstruction: The end of Real Madrid legends?

© Imago

The biggest upheaval, however, is being prepared in the backline, where the departure of three key figures is being considered.

David Alaba's contract is expiring, and the Austrian is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent. A similar fate could await Antonio Rudiger if the hierarchy decide not to extend his contract.

To replace them, Real have identified two names. The first is Jacobo Ramon, for whom the club could use a buyback clause. Ramon could thus return just 12 months after his departure to Como.

The second option, which has come back to the fore in recent weeks, is centre-back Ibrahima Konate, out of contract at Liverpool, who should bring the necessary physical power to the heart of the defence.

The sixth and final recruit should be a new right-back. Everything depends on the future of captain Dani Carvajal. His contract also expires in June and speculation about the end of his Madrid adventure is intensifying.

The club legend still has a chance to extend his contract, but only if the Spaniard remains healthy and in form for the rest of the season. Should he leave, Real would actively seek his successor.