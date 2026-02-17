Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Benfica vs. Real Madrid and Monaco vs. PSG

By Matt Law | 17 Feb 2026 00:00

There are four Champions League knockout round playoff first legs on Tuesday night, with the pick of the fixtures seeing Benfica welcome Real Madrid to Portugal.

Elsewhere, Juventus visit Galatasaray, Borussia Dortmund host Atalanta BC, while Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will go head-to-head.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Tuesday's Champions League fixtures.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray and Italian giants Juventus will commence their battle for a place in the Champions League’s last 16 when they meet in Istanbul on Tuesday evening.

Convening for the first leg of their playoff, Gala are into the knockout rounds for the first time in 12 years, while Juve have lost their last five elimination ties.

We say: Galatasaray 2-1 Juventus

Galatasaray have hit a purple patch, scoring at will while ruthlessly punishing their domestic opponents: they have now won nine and lost none of their Super Lig home fixtures.

While Juventus represent a step up in class, the Bianconeri have begun to leak goals and may succumb to intense pressure in front of a highly partisan crowd.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Benfica welcome Real Madrid to the iconic Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening for what promises to be a captivating Champions League playoff first-leg encounter.

The Portuguese side will take confidence from their stunning 4-2 victory over Los Blancos in the previous meeting, a result that adds intrigue to a tie between two sides with contrasting recent form.

We say: Benfica 0-2 Real Madrid

The previous meeting highlighted how open this fixture can become, but this time, Real Madrid are likely to approach the contest with greater control and intent, especially knowing what is at stake. Nights like these demand authority, and Madrid’s experience at this level often shows when the pressure is highest.

Given their pedigree in decisive fixtures and ability to manage big moments, Los Blancos are well-positioned to take control and punish any defensive lapses.

© Imago / Naushad

An all-French showdown takes centre stage in the knockout playoffs of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening, as Monaco host current holders Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis II for the first leg.

This marks the first continental meeting between the sides, though the Red and Whites will draw confidence from their narrow 1–0 Ligue 1 victory at this venue in November 2025.

We say: Monaco 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco have made a habit of unsettling PSG at the Stade Louis II, and their recent European home resilience suggests another stern test awaits the visitors.

Nevertheless, the hosts appear stretched by injuries at a crucial juncture, and Les Parisiens’s greater depth and knockout experience could prove decisive in a narrow first-leg advantage.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Kicking off their fight for a place in the Champions League’s last 16, Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta BC will meet for the first leg of their knockout playoff on Tuesday evening.

Former winners Dortmund have recently reached the final and the last eight; La Dea boast a less impressive history but finished higher in this season’s league phase.

We say: Dortmund 1-1 Atalanta

Due to their pedigree and home record, Dortmund must start favourites for this tie - but their playoff opponents are in fine form.

No fewer than nine of Atalanta's 10 Champions League goals have come during the second half, so another late strike could see La Dea head back to Bergamo on level terms.

