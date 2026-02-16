Jose Mourinho responds to Real Madrid return rumours ahead of Champions League clash

By Ben Sully | 16 Feb 2026 23:50 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 23:51

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho has played down rumours that he could return to the Real Madrid dugout at the end of the season.

The Portuguese giants are competing in the Champions League knockout rounds after sealing the final playoff spot with a dramatic 4-2 victory in last month's league phase clash with Real Madrid.

Benfica will be looking to create more memorable moments against Los Blancos, with Mourinho's side set to enjoy home advantage for Tuesday's first leg before they travel to the Spanish capital for next week's return leg.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first leg, Mourinho simply replied "yes" when asked whether it was possible to say no to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Mourinho dismisses Real Madrid return rumours

Mourinho went on to comment further on the speculation linking him with a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I don't want to feed stories that don't exist," Mourinho told reporters on Monday.

"The only thing that exists is that I have one year left on my contract with Benfica. It's a special contract as it was signed during [Benfica's] presidential election process.

"It has a clause that can easily be broken by me or Benfica. There's zero with Real Madrid."

Mourinho took over the reins at Real Madrid in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to a historic treble.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

"A lot of Madridista"

The former Chelsea boss failed to win the Champions League during his time in charge of Los Blancos, but he managed to guide the club to glory in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup before he left in 2013.

Mourinho offered praise to his former player and current Real Madrid head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, although he admitted he would "love" to get the better of the Spanish giants in the two-legged tie.

"I would love to eliminate Real Madrid, but I would love for Alvaro to win LaLiga and to remain at Madrid for many years.

"He is very capable, has a lot of Madridista in him and has the personality to coach Real Madrid, which is not for everyone."

The winner of the knockout phase playoff tie will go on to face Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City in the last 16.