Benfica vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 13:18 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 13:19

Real Madrid will take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff on Tuesday night.

The two teams are battling for a spot in the last-16 stage of the tournament, and they will meet in Portugal before the second leg of their fixture in Madrid on February 25.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Benfica vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Benfica vs. Real Madrid being played?

The match will take place at Benfica's stadium, the Estadio da Luiz.

The two teams locked horns in Portugal at the end of January, with Benfica recording a famous 4-2 victory to squeeze into the playoff positions.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin made it 4-2 to the home side late on with a header, and it will go down as one of the standout matches in Champions League history.

How to watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid will not be shown live on television in the UK.

Online streaming

Supporters will be able to stream the game via Amazon's Prime Video app, available on Android and iOS devices, as well as games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Prime Video app shortly after full time, while there will be highlights of the major incidents, including any goals which are scored, on Amazon Prime Video's official X account.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

It seemed only fair to run this match again considering the drama that occurred when the two teams last locked horns on the final matchday of the league stage of the Champions League.

Benfica had been 3-2 up but needed a late fourth to sneak into the playoffs, and it came courtesy of a header from their goalkeeper Trubin, who provided one of the all-time great moments in the history of the competition.

The two teams will now lock horns once again over two legs to determine which side advances into the last-16 stage of the tournament.

It is an unthinkable for European kings Real Madrid to fall at this stage, but Benfica will have gained a lot of confidence from their win over Alvaro Arbeloa's side last month.

Benfica will be aiming to secure an advantage to take into the second leg in the Spanish capital, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle once again.