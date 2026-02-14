Liverpool, Tottenham receive positive Alexander Isak, Dejan Kulusevski injury update

By Ben Sully | 14 Feb 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 13:22

Sweden boss Graham Potter has revealed there is a possibility that Liverpool striker Alexander Isak and Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski could return in March.

Isak has struggled with fitness and injury since he completed a mega-money from Newcastle United in the summer.

The forward has been out of action since sustaining a broken leg in December's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Isak's Sweden teammate, Kulusevski, has not played for Tottenham since last month due to a long-term knee injury.

Potter delivers Kulusevski, Isak injury update

Prior to his sacking as Spurs boss, Thomas Frank admitted he was unsure whether Kulusevski would play in the 2025-26 campaign.

In contrast to Frank's comments, Potter is hopeful that Isak and Kulusevski could return in time for March's World Cup qualifying playoffs.

“I hope they can play, but these are big injuries,” Potter told Fotboll Direkt. “It’s tough to come back from injuries like that by March, but there’s a chance.

“Yes, I have spoken to both of them. They are on their way back and are optimistic. They are working very hard at home in the club team in an attempt to play with us in March.”

Why Sweden need Kulusevski, Isak available

Sweden are set to compete in the World Cup qualifying playoffs as a result of their performance in the 2024-25 Nations League, where they won five of their six games to finish top of Group C1.

After performing poorly in their World Cup qualifying group, Sweden will be desperate to have key players, like Kulusevski and Isak, available for potentially two crucial games in March.

Sweden will face Ukraine in the semi-finals on March 26, with the winner going on to face Poland or Albania in the final of path B.

From Tottenham's perspective, they will be keen to have Kulusevski available to help their fight to stave off an unthinkable relegation.

Meanwhile, Isak will be desperate to get back on the pitch and produce the sort of form for Liverpool that he displayed during his time at Newcastle.