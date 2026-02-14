Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Marseille vs. Strasbourg, Paris FC vs. Lens

By Carter White | 14 Feb 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 12:20

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Marseille's hosting of Strasbourg and the trip of second-placed Lens to Paris FC, as well as Lille's home battle versus Brest.

Marseille will try to avoid suffering consecutive Ligue 1 defeats for the first time this season when they face Strasbourg on Saturday at Stade Velodrome.

Last week OM were thumped 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain, dropping them down to fourth in the table, while Strasbourg maintained their seventh-place standing despite a 2-1 defeat at Le Havre.

We say: Marseille 2-1 Strasbourg

Marseille always seem to come back strong after a tough outing, and we expect to see a very determined performance from them on Saturday.

Lille can grab that elusive first Ligue 1 victory of 2026 on Saturday when they host Brest at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday 22 of the campaign.

Despite a 0-0 draw at Metz last week, Lille remained in fifth place, while the Brittany club are 12th, defeating Lorient 2-0 the last time out.

We say: Lille 2-1 Brest

Seven times this season, Stade Brestois have conceded multiple goals away from home in the top-flight, and that is just what a slumping side like Lille may need to regain some confidence.

Looking to keep pace atop the Ligue 1 table and potentially reclaim first place, Lens will visit Stade Jean-Bouin on Saturday for a matchup with Paris FC.

Heading into matchday 22, Paris are 15th following a 0-0 draw with Auxerre last week, while Les Sang et Or are second after defeating Rennes by a 3-1 score.

We say: Paris FC 0-1 Lens

Lens always seem to find a solution even when something unforeseen occurs, and we trust the brilliance of Sage will make the necessary tactical adjustments needed again to win this game.

