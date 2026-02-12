Preview: Paris FC vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Feb 2026 00:07

Looking to keep pace atop the Ligue 1 table and potentially reclaim first place, Lens will visit Stade Jean-Bouin on Saturday for a matchup with Paris FC.

Heading into matchday 22, Paris are 15th following a 0-0 draw with Auxerre last week, while Les Sang et Or are second after defeating Rennes by a 3-1 score.

Match preview

A side that showed they were very capable of scoring early on in this campaign have struggled in that department in recent weeks.

Stephane Gilli’s men have failed to find the back of the net in their previous two matches played across all competitions, while scoring in just one of their last four competitive fixtures.

At the same time, they have points in four consecutive league outings, their longest run of the season, and have recorded two clean sheets in their previous three domestic encounters.

Another shutout for them on Saturday would mark the first time they will have gone three successive league matches without conceding since November-December 2024 in Ligue 2 (three games).

Their recent strong run has them in good shape to remain in the top-flight beyond this season as they currently sit nine points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, they have been especially strong at home in February failing to suffer a single home defeat in either Ligue 1 or 2 this month since 2018 (1-0 loss versus Brest).

Week after week, Pierre Sage’s team refuse to go away, remaining on the heels of Paris Saint-Germain, as they have for several matchdays.

Three of their four defeats in the league this season have come away from home, while this weekend they will try to avoid successive away losses for the first time in the competition.

All three of their league defeats on the road in 2025-26 have come when conceding the opening goal, while they have won nine straight top-flight affairs dating back to last season after drawing first blood.

By the time they hit the field on matchday 22, they will know whether they can overtake PSG for first or have to win to close the gap on them, with Lens currently two points below them heading into this weekend.

They can win their seventh away match in the competition this season on Saturday, which would be one fewer than their entire total over the previous campaign.

Lens have won their last three meetings with Paris FC in league play, including their previous away match against them in Ligue 2 in 2020 (2-0).

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC form (all competitions):

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

Expect Pierre-Yves Hamel to miss another match for Paris FC due to a calf strain, Sofiane Alakouch and Hamari Traore have sore knees, while Remy Riou and Lamine Gueye are unlikely to play because of knocks.

Pierre Lees-Melou remains doubtful with a shin injury, as does Thibault De Smet, who has a knee problem and Samir Chergui, who is dealing with a hamstring issue.

At Lens, Regis Gurtner still has a sore hamstring, Jonathan Gradit is questionable with a lower leg fracture, Jhoanner Chavez is dealing with a thigh strain and Andrija Bulatovic will likely be sidelined as he recovers from a knock.

Ruben Aguilar will be suspended for this match, receiving a second caution against Rennes shortly after netting the eventual winner, with their other goals coming courtesy of Odsonne Edouard and Allan Saint-Maximin, the first for the latter in a Lens shirt.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Gory, Mbow, Kolodziejczak, Otavio, Sangui; Kebbal, M. Lopez, Camara, Simon; Krasso

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Baidoo, Ganiou, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Paris FC 0-1 Lens

Lens always seem to find a solution even when something unforeseen occurs, and we trust the brilliance of Sage will make the necessary tactical adjustments needed again to win this game.

