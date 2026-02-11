Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for FA Cup fourth round clash

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Feb 2026 23:24

Liverpool will be hoping to translate their midweek Premier League victory into FA Cup success on Saturday, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Arne Slot's Reds beat League One Barnsley 4-1 in the third round, while Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls downed Manchester United 2-1 to reach this stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Brighton.

What time does Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kick off?

This game will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday, February 14 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion being played?

The Seagulls will travel to the iconic Anfield, Liverpool's 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can stream this match live with Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available as an add-on through Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing moments will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake in Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion?

Liverpool's Premier League title defence is all but mathematically over, and their best chance at silverware this season will be in cup competitions.

The Reds will be feeling confident after delivering a strong performance in a 1-0 win against Sunderland on Wednesday, a triumph that saw them become the first team to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light in the top flight this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Slot will opt to start a strong XI against Brighton considering the Merseysiders' injury woes, which were compounded by losing versatile backup Wataru Endo to a major ankle problem in midweek.

As for the Seagulls, they are enduring a dire spell in the Premier League at the moment, and after their 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa, they will be looking to the FA Cup for respite.

Progressing beyond Man United in the third round will give visiting fans some hope for this weekend, but considering that their victory at Old Trafford is their only one from their last seven matches across all competitions, supporters would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.