Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta suffers 'major blow' in Premier League title race as star ruled out of North London derby

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Feb 2026 22:48

Kai Havertz has been ruled out of Arsenal's next two games, including the North London derby, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners will hope to move six points clear of second-placed Manchester City, when they travel to play Brentford on Thursday in the Premier League.

A win will be vitally important considering the club will have to play City at the Etihad in April, and ensuring there is a significant points gap between them heading into that game could be decisive.

Mikel Arteta will need his forwards to be at their best if they are to break Brentford's low block, though he will have to contend with the absence of striker Havertz.

The Athletic report that he has suffered a muscle injury and will miss games against Brentford, Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 18 and against Tottenham Hotspur on February 22.

© Imago / Action Plus

Who will start against Brentford and Tottenham?

Though Arsenal should not take their clash with Wigan lightly, they should be expected to come through that game regardless of who starts up front.

Arteta will face a more difficult choice against both Brentford and Spurs given Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres have both disappointed at times this campaign.

Mikel Merino may have been an option, but the Spaniard is set to miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Gyokeres has scored eight goals in the Premier League - three in his last two matches - but he has found it difficult to impact games against low blocks, so perhaps Jesus's ability to link play will earn a starting spot on Thursday.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Could Kai Havertz absence cost Arsenal the title?

While Gyokeres's form of late has improved, he has failed to consistently impress, and it is a damning indictment of his poor season that Havertz has looked considerably more comfortable in the XI despite appearing just seven times.

It should also be noted that Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard are all doubts for Thursday's match, and it remains to be seen if they are fit for the Gunners' upcoming fixtures.

Spurs and Brentford are likely to sit deeper against Arsenal, and with so many attacking stars at risk of missing out, it would not be surprising if they dropped points in the next games.

Arsenal have often faltered when in advantageous positions, so Arteta will be keen to avoid history repeating itself in the coming weeks.