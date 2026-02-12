Preview: Lille vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Feb 2026 00:25

Lille can grab that elusive first Ligue 1 victory of 2026 on Saturday when they host Brest at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday 22 of the campaign.

Despite a 0-0 draw at Metz last week, Lille remained in fifth place, while the Brittany club are 12th, defeating Lorient 2-0 the last time out.

Match preview

It is difficult to pinpoint what has suddenly caused the Lille campaign to veer off course domestically, after this team were in the mix for a Champions League berth at worst early on.

As things stand, they are six points below Marseille for a place in the qualifying phase of that tournament and nine behind Lyon for a spot in the League Phase next season.

Bruno Genesio’s men are winless in five straight domestic affairs, scoring just one goal over that stretch so far this year.

This weekend, they could drop points in six successive league fixtures for the first time since October to November 2021.

Meanwhile, Lille are in danger of suffering three consecutive top-flight defeats at home for the first time in the 21st century, losing those last two games by a combined margin of 6-1.

Les Dogues have won their last three home meetings with Stade Brestois, while going unbeaten in those previous 10 such outings.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Home field has brought out the best in Brest more often than not in 2026, and that was the case for them last weekend.

Their victory over rivals Lorient ended their three-match winless run in the top-flight in what was their second clean sheet of 2026.

A win or draw for them on Saturday would equal their longest stretch without a defeat away from home in the top-flight this season (two matches).

At the same time, Brest could climb into the top half of the table with a win and some help on Saturday, as only three points currently separate them from Angers in ninth.

Eric Roy’s men have accumulated 26 points to this stage of the campaign, five fewer than they had after 21 matchdays a season ago.

Les Pirates have points in three of their previous four meetings versus Lille in Ligue 1, but have not beaten them away from home in this competition since 1989 (2-1).

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Brest form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Expect Marc-Aurele Caillard to miss another match for Lille with a sore elbow, Hamza Igamane and Ousmane Toure are out with cruciate ligament tears, Osame Sahraoui has a groin strain and Ethan Mbappe Lottin is dealing with a sore thigh.

Nabil Bentaleb could be sidelined with an upper back problem, Thomas Meunier is doubtful due to a sore hamstring, while Nathan Ngoy and Aissa Mandi are out because of yellow card suspensions.

At Brest, a muscle strain should keep Mama Balde out of the fold this weekend, Bradley Locko is dealing with a hamstring injury and Kamory Doumbia is out through suspension.

Remy Labeau and Ludovic Ajorque netted second-half strikes for them last Saturday, while Gregoire Coudert collected a clean sheet, making two stops.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Santos, Mbemba, Alexsandro, Perraud; Bouaddi, Andre; Edjouma, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo; Giroud

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Tousart, Labeau; Ajorque

We say: Lille 2-1 Brest

Seven times this season, Stade Brestois have conceded multiple goals away from home in the top-flight, and that is just what a slumping side like Lille may need to regain some confidence.

