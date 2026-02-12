How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 12 Feb 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 00:06

Newcastle United will head on their travels for Saturday's all-Premier League FA Cup fourth-round clash against Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's charges saw off Tottenham Hotspur in the third round, while the Magpies came through a penalty shootout against Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the FA Cup tie.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Newcastle kick off?

The contest will get underway at 5.45pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Newcastle being played?

The fourth-round clash will take place at Villa Park, which can hold nearly 43,000 supporters.

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs in three weeks after Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins fired the Villans to a 2-0 victory in last month's Premier League clash at St James' Park.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

There are a number of ways to watch the cup tie, with the BBC and TNT Sports/Discovery+ set to show the fixture on BBC One and TNT Sports 3, respectively.

Streaming

UK viewers can also watch live on the BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, you can also watch the game on the Discovery+ platform if you have the required subscription. Discovery+ is available on a number of different devices, including phones, tablets, computers and TVs.

Highlights

An FA Cup highlights show will start at 10:55pm on Saturday night. You can also watch match higlights on the BBC Sport website, as well as the Discovery+ website and app.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Newcastle?

Aston Villa are catching the eye with their overall performance in the Premier League this season, sitting in third spot and six points adrift of the summit after collecting 50 points from 26 league matches.

They are also competing in the Europa League knockout rounds, while they will also be dreaming of going all the way in the FA Cup for the first time since 1956-57.

As for the Magpies, they have not won the world's oldest football competition since lifting the trophy in 1954-55.

While winning the FA Cup may be the ultimate goal, their current objective will be to build momentum after ending a five-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

They will also be incentivised by the chance to end a three-game winless run in head-to-head meetings with Aston Villa.