Team News: Aston Villa vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 19:30

Aston Villa welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Wednesday night.

While Unai Emery’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, the Seagulls lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Andres Garcia (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Mats Wieffer (ankle/foot), Yasin Ayari (shoulder), Jan Paul van Hecke (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Gomez, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Mitoma