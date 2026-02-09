Aston Villa lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 22:22

Aston Villa are set to be without up to five players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park.

Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara (both knee) and Andres Garcia (thigh) all remain sidelined with injuries, while new recruit Alysson (knee) is also set to miss out despite returning to training last week.

Ollie Watkins played for 86 minutes on his return from injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and head coach Unai Emery will weigh up whether to stick with the striker or recall January signing Tammy Abraham – Watkins has scored more goals (nine) and has more goal involvements (11) against Brighton than he does against any other PL opponent, including two strikes in a 4-3 win at the Amex earlier this season.

Morgan Rogers was on the scoresheet again last time out and he is expected to continue in an advanced central role – his eight Premier League goals have been worth 12 points to Villa this season and only the goals from Brentford’s Igor Thiago (14) have been more valuable to a PL team this term.

Jadon Sancho set up Rogers’s goal against Bournemouth and he will hope to retain his starting spot on the right wing as Emiliano Buendia operates on the left flank, while Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana are the most likely duo to start in centre-midfield, though Lamare Bogarde could earn a recall.

Lucas Digne did not cover himself in glory against Bournemouth, so Ian Maatsen could replace the Frenchman at left-back. Pau Torres may also return in defence at the expense of Tyrone Mings, while Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash are both set to continue in the back four.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for this contest