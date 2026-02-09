Arne Slot future: Liverpool to 'seriously' question Dutchman's position if one key objective fails to materialise

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Feb 2026 20:17 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 21:23

The Liverpool board are reportedly set to place a serious question mark over Arne Slot's future if they fail to achieve one key objective this season.

The Reds slipped further behind in the race for the top four after losing 2-1 against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 25 games, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

In their last 20 Premier League games, the Reds have managed only six wins, and suffered six draws and eight defeats, and they are in a tough position at the moment.

The Reds probably need to win at least 10 of their last 13 games to secure Champions League football next term, but the alarming dip in form and standard has come as a big shock for everyone.

Serious question marks over Arne Slot's future?

© Imago / Sven Simon

Slot, who guided the Reds to the Premier League title in the 2024-25 campaign, will be given time until the end of the season to turn it around.

However, according to Football Insider, if the Reds fail to secure Champions League football next season, there will be a serious question mark on his long-term future.

Having won the Premier League in his first season, the Liverpool board have decided to stick with him, but his future will be re-evaluated at the end of the season.

The lack of Champions League football would deal a huge financial blow to the Reds, and with the club having spent heavily last summer, finishing in the top four is the minimum expectation.

Should Liverpool act now if they lose more games?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Slot is under growing pressure from the Liverpool fanbase, and it will be interesting to see if the club act now if the Reds lose a few games quickly.

Liverpool have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but their wobbling league form remains a major worry.

Xabi Alonso is available after being sacked by Real Madrid, and he could be more than eager to take charge of the club if the Reds decide to part ways with Slot.