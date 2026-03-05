Liverpool transfer news: Curtis Jones downgrade warning before Inter Milan 'second attempt'

By Ben Knapton | 05 Mar 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 16:10

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been warned by a five-time Reds trophy winner that he would only be taking a downwards step in his career if he chose to leave the Reds during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was linked with a surprise move to Italian giants Inter Milan during the winter transfer window, which did not materialise, but rumours surrounding a possible switch to San Siro have begun to resurface.

The Nerazzurri will supposedly make a second attempt to sign Jones when the market reopens this summer, at which point the midfielder and Liverpool will have a huge decision to make given that he is in the last 18 months of his Anfield contract.

Jones has struggled for regular starts over Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the Liverpool midfield this season, but over in Milan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is 37, Hakan Calhanoglu's deal expires in 2027 and Davide Frattesi's long-term future is up in the air.

However, speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, former Liverpool man Gary McAllister warned Jones that a move elsewhere would represent a downgrade, even if it meant he would be playing more minutes.

Why Liverpool's Curtis Jones would downgrade with Inter Milan move

© Imago / RHR-Foto

"He’s not a youngster now, he’s an experienced player," McAllister said. "He’s played, I don’t know how many games Curtis has played, probably over 100. So he’s very capable.

"But then it becomes the decision of whether he wants to stay if he’s not going to be a regular starter, or whether he wants to go and play games somewhere else. That’s something for the individual.

"I’m sure most of the players I played with who came through the ranks at Liverpool didn’t really want to leave. Because when you leave Liverpool, you’re only really going one way. There’s not many moves upwards from Liverpool."

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit, Jones is the only Scouser in the Liverpool senior squad - with the exception of goalkeeper Harvey Davies - and some feel that the midfielder leaving could harm the club's DNA.

The England international has been a stalwart of the squad for a number of years, albeit without ever becoming an undisputed starter, and he was partially at fault for Wolverhampton Wanderers' late winner in Tuesday's 2-1 Premier League loss.

Why Curtis Jones is under more pressure than Liverpool teammates

© Imago

Jones played an ill-advised back pass to Alisson Becker, whose poor clearance triggered the Wolves attack that led to Andre's strike, and McAllister has further warned the 25-year-old that such a lack of consistency could also prove harmful.

"Obviously, there’s always major support for somebody who’s come through the ranks of the club," McAllister said. "Curtis is a player who can come in and command a place, but there has to be that consistency in your play.

"As much as you get that big support at first when you come in as somebody who’s come through the academy, there’s more pressure on you to then stay in the team and keep producing.

"Curtis is very capable, but if he can just find that consistency, because without a shadow of a doubt, he’s had some fantastic performances. But it’s about consistently grinding out performances and putting a big body of work together over a longer period."

Despite his error at Molineux, Jones could come into the Liverpool XI for Friday's FA Cup clash with Wolves, where the Reds could match an unwanted 72-year record.

Gary McAllister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Grosvenor Casino.