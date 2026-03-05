Bayern Munich 'preparing' for post-Harry Kane era with Vincent Kompany 'very fond' of 27-year-old

By Carter White | 05 Mar 2026 17:19 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 17:42

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

The Bavarian giants currently have world-class forward Harry Kane leading the line at the Allianz Arena.

Kane ended his trophy drought during the 2024-25 campaign, lifting the Bundesliga title in Germany.

Osimhen has - to a lesser extent than the Englishman - enjoyed a productive campaign in front of net so far.

The Nigeria international has scored 10 goals in 17 Turkish Super Lig contests, as well as seven Champions League strikes.

Bayern 'considering' life after Kane

According to Footmercato, Bayern Munich are exploring potential striker signings in the near future.

The report claims that the Bundesliga champions are keeping tabs on the situation of Osimhen at Galatasaray.

It is understood that the Bavarian giants are preparing for the departure of leading marksman Kane at some point in the future.

It is believed that England's all-time leading goalscorer is attracting attention from the Premier League and Barcelona.

As a result, Bayern are looking at a possible swoop for Osimhen, who is not keen on a switch to Saudi Arabia at this point in his career.

Vincent Kompany a huge fan of Victor Osimhen

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is said to be a huge admirer of Osimhen, who is shining in Turkey and on the continental stage.

It will be essentially impossible for the German side to sign someone with the same goalscoring pedigree as Kane, though.

That being said, Osimhen represents an exciting option for a side accustomed to dominating the Bundesliga.