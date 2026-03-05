Real Madrid transfer news: Paris Saint-Germain star shuts down talk of Bernabeu move

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 18:19

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has claimed that he would be "silly" to move to Real Madrid this summer.

Since Wolverhampton Wanderers opted against activating a permanent move for their loanee in 2021, Vitinha has developed into one of the best midfielders in world football.

As well as winning three Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League trophy with PSG, the Portugal international has contributed 25 goals and 24 assists from 190 appearances in all competitions.

However, now at the age of 26, there has been talk of Vitinha potentially taking on a new challenge.

That is despite the playmaker penning a contract extension until 2029 just 13 months ago.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Vitinha dismisses Real Madrid speculation

At a time when Real Madrid need to make changes to their squad, Vitinha has been touted as a potential arrival at the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, speaking to Soltinhos pelo mundo, Vitinha has stated that he has no intention of requesting a transfer away from Parc des Princes.

He said: "It would be silly to leave. I don’t think it’s the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG.

"I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I have earned that affection.

"I love being here; my family does too. The group is fantastic and the coach is incredible."

© Imago

Major boost for PSG project

There was a time when many of European football's top stars would have been prioritising a transfer to Real Madrid, Barcelona or the Premier League.

However, with Luis Enrique in charge and a change of strategy away from signing the highest-profile names possible, PSG is viewed as an attractive place to play football in the long term.

Ending their wait for a Champions League trophy in 2025 helped matters, yet Luis Enrique has a cohesive group of players who are happy in France.