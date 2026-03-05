Man United transfer news: Gareth Bale confirms ‘higher’ Red Devils offer, David Moyes talks before world-record Real Madrid move

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Mar 2026 13:06 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 13:06

Gareth Bale has confirmed that Manchester United wanted to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur before he completed a world-record transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

The Wales international became one of the world’s most sought-after attackers following a sensational 2012-13 campaign with Spurs in which he recorded 26 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances.

Bales was subsequently named Premier League, PFA and FWA Footballer of the Year, and a transfer away from North London transpired following Tottenham’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Man United, who had just appointed David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor, were keen to sign the then-24-year-old, but they were beaten to his signature by Spanish giants Real Madrid, who paid £85m and handed the attacker a six-year contract.

Bale went on to enjoy a trophy-laden nine-year career at the Bernabeu, winning five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups.

© Imago

Man Utd “bid more than Madrid” for Bale in 2013

Almost 13 years on from his world-record transfer to Los Blancos, Bale revealed on the Stick to Football podcast that Man United and Real Madrid were going head-to-head for his signature, but his heart was always set on joining the latter, even though the Red Devils bid more that Real.

"United and Madrid were the two teams [who were interested],” said the retired 36-year-old. "I did talk to United, yeah. They actually bid more than Madrid."

Asked by ex-Man United defender Gary Neville if he was never going to sign for United, he replied: "No."

He added: “I spoke with David Moyes. I didn’t speak with [former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward], maybe my agent did, but my heart was set on Madrid.

“I had something in place with Daniel Levy, maybe more of a gentleman’s agreement, because he didn’t want to sell me to a rival, he didn’t want to strengthen another [Premier League] team.

"So if a team did come in from Spain, Italy, Germany or wherever, I could potentially go, because if we didn’t qualify for the Champions League, which we didn't, I was then able to go there. We had that gentleman’s agreement, even though he made it very tough.”

© Imago

Bale never entered contract talks with Moyes’s Man Utd

Neville then pushed Bale on exactly why he opted to reject a move to Man United and asked if he had been offered a better salary amid reports that he agreed a £300,000-a-week wage with Real Madrid.

However, Bale made it clear that he never entered contract discussions with United, saying: "I didn't go down the wages route. They offered more money to buy me, but it didn't really get any legs."

Bale’s revelation comes after Moyes revealed in 2014 that Man United have identified the Welshman as one of three dream transfer targets in his first summer at the club along with Cesc Fabregas and former winger Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's been well documented that we wanted Cesc Fabregas, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo," Moyes told reporters. "There was talk of Ronaldo when I first arrived. We were close to getting a couple of major names."

Instead, Man United only signed Marouane Fellaini from Everton for £27m in the summer of 2013, before bringing in Juan Mata from Chelsea for around £37m in January 2014.