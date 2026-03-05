Man Utd ace set for spell on the sidelines after limping away from St James' Park on Wednesday night

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 08:23 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 08:25

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui was seen limping away from St James' Park on Wednesday night following his side's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Mazraoui was given the nod from the first whistle against the Magpies, with Diogo Dalot dropping down to the bench for the clash with Eddie Howe's side.

However, the Morocco international was unable to complete the match, limping off the field in the latter stages, which led to Tyrell Malacia making a rare appearance.

After the match, Mazraoui was seen limping away from St James' Park, suggesting that the defender is now facing a period on the sidelines.

Man United are not back in action until March 15 against Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old has recovered in time for that game.

? Tyrell comes on to replace Nous, who looks to have picked up a knock.



We hope you're OK, @NMazraoui97 ? pic.twitter.com/GjOfsn7XQn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2026

Mazraoui suffers injury during Man United's loss to Newcastle

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat under Michael Carrick on Wednesday night, with William Osula netting a last-gasp winner for Newcastle.

“Yeah, we're not happy [with] the way we played the game tonight. The way they game panned out, I think we had it in our hands largely, but credit to Newcastle, I thought the way they approached the game, I thought we knew it was going to be a tough game here, but we navigated the game to be in a position where we felt we should kick on and we didn't really. So yeah, bitterly disappointed," Carrick told TNT Sports.

“It was just the quality and the performance; it wasn't character or wanting to win or anything like that. It's easy to throw that in, just because you don't win a game of football.

"Credit to Newcastle, they deserve to win tonight, so it hurts me to say that, but that's how it was, and we need to get back to working and be better for the next game. There’s lessons in it, and we need to learn together as a group. We’ve got time to look at it and improve.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick "bitterly disappointed" with loss to Newcastle

“We've lost one game, alright? So, we haven't played well enough, but, in the grand scheme of things, we're in a decent position, you know? So, tonight hurts because we don't like losing games, but we'll be better for the next one.

“Yeah, [the preparation for Villa will be] just like any other week. We win a game, we lose a game, it’ll change your feelings, of course it does, and then we've got to learn from it and we've got to get better from it.

"Listen, we’ve had a lot of praise lately, and the boys deserved it. And tonight, we're disappointed, but it doesn't change how we approach the next game. We've got everything to play for and we'll have a good week, we’ll work hard, we'll learn, and we look forward to the next game.”

Man United remain third in the Premier League table despite their defeat to Newcastle, but they are only three points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool.