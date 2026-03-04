Wednesday's Premier League results & roundup: Pedro powers Chelsea to vital victory as Saka strike steals win for Arsenal

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Mar 2026 21:38

Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League season provided four unmissable fixtures at 7:30pm on Wednesday night.

Title-challengers Arsenal and Manchester City were both in action, taking on Brighton & Hove Albion and relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest respectively, while 18th-placed West Ham United were also in action against European-hopefuls Fulham.

The standout fixture saw Champions League chasers Aston Villa and Chelsea come face-to-face at Villa Park, with both pushing for pivotal points in the race for a top five finish.

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea: Pedro, Palmer power Blues to vital victory

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer powered Chelsea to a vital 4-1 victory over fellow Champions League challengers Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Victory for the Blues lifts them above Liverpool and into fifth place with 48 points, meaning they now trail tonight's opponents by only three points in the ongoing battle for Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa subsequently fail to reclaim third spot in the Premier League, and the loss means Unai Emery's side have now won only two of their last nine league fixtures.

The home team actually raced into an early lead when Douglas Luiz flicked into the back of the Chelsea net inside two minutes, but that proved to be the only high point in Aston Villa's night.

Chelsea eventually battled back to 1-1 with Pedro's 35th-minute effort, and minutes after Aston Villa thought they had restored their lead with an offside goal, Pedro chipped Emiliano Martinez to put the Blues ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Cole Palmer added to Chelsea's lead 10 minutes from the restart, before Pedro sealed his hat-trick from close range just after the hour mark to make it 4-1 in the Blues' favour.

The victory ends Chelsea's worrying three-game winless run in the league and gives Liam Rosenior's side a major boost in the ongoing battle to secure Champions League qualification.

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Arsenal: Saka strike steals all three points

A gift for Arsenal ?



Bukayo Saka marks his 300th Gunners' appearance with an early strike that goes right through Bart Verbruggen.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Eg5QAGo8tT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2026

Bukayo Saka's early goal stole all three points for Arsenal, who escaped the Amex stadium with a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners were far from the better side on the night, with Brighton boasting more shots and greater expected goals, but Saka's deflected strike ultimately proved decisive.

The victory, in combination with Manchester City's shock draw to Nottingham Forest, means the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points, albeit with the Citizens having played a game fewer than the leaders.

Mikel Arteta's side now head into their final eight games of the Premier League term firmly in the driving seat, and they will be full of confidence having remained undefeated in their last seven league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion fail to make it three consecutive victories, with the Seagulls failing to strengthen an unlikely European push, as three points would have lifted them to ninth and three points behind eighth-placed Everton.

The defeat leaves Brighton 12th in the standings with 37 points, with the home loss only the third time Fabian Hurzeler's side have suffered defeat at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this term.

Fulham 0-1 West Ham United: Hammers handed relegation lifeline

Crysencio Summerville breaks the deadlock in front of the West Ham fans ?



A moment Bernd Leno won’t want to see back



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TnjyEkF8W0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2026

West Ham United were handed a relegation lifeline on Wednesday night, securing a potentially pivotal 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Hammers remain in the relegation zone following tonight's fixtures, but the three points lifts Nuno Espirito Santo's side onto level points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest in safety.

Meanwhile, defeat for Fulham, just their fifth loss at Craven Cottage in the league this term, hampers their chance of securing European football, with the Cottagers squandering the chance to move as high as eighth in the standings.

There was little action of note in the first 45 minutes, but the game soon sparked into life in the second half as Fulham were awarded a penalty just moments after the restart.

The penalty was eventually overturned after the referee was sent to the monitor, and 10 minutes later the Cottagers found themselves behind after a major error from Bernd Leno.

A lapse in communication between the goalkeeper and Calvin Bassey allowed Jarrod Bowen to snatch possession, and Crysencio Summerville superbly capitalised to curl around the floundering keeper and into the back of the net.

Fulham took control in the final stages of the half as they pushed for the equaliser, but West Ham United managed to defend the siege on their goal to escape Craven Cottage with a potentially pivotal three points in the battle for Premier League survival.

Manchester City 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Forest snatch point as City fall further behind Gunners

Elliot Anderson finds the net from range to pull Nottingham Forest level once again against Manchester City ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Wp5o9RJKB8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2026

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest played out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, a result that held major implications at each end of the Premier League table.

The point for Nottingham Forest ensures they barely stay above the relegation zone, with West Ham United - who won against Fulham - only trailing the Tricky Trees on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Manchester City fall further behind Premier League leaders Arsenal - who defeated Brighton & Hove Albion - leaving Pep Guardiola's side seven points adrift of the Gunners, albeit with a game in hand still to play.

Guardiola will be furious with his side dropping points, having twice taken the lead before being pegged back to level terms, and the Citizens were ultimately unable to find the winning goal in what could prove a decisive draw in the title race.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for Manchester City after 31 minutes, giving the Citizens a much-deserved lead at half-time.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White delightfully flicked Nottingham Forest level 10 minutes after the second half restart, only for Rodri to almost immediately restore the hosts' lead from a Man City corner.

A moment of magic from Elliot Anderson, who superbly curled past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the bottom corner, proved to be the final goal of the game, with Forest barely escaping with the point.

Man City came close to netting the winner on numerous occasions in the final minutes, including Murillo remarkably clearing Matheus Nunes' effort off the line with the final kick of the game.

The final whistle quickly blew directly after the clearance, with Nottingham Forest's players ecstatic to get a point in the relegation battle, while Man City's stars were clearly deflated after falling further behind in the title race.