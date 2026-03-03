Team News: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By Freddie Cotton | 03 Mar 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 19:30

With both sides suffering defeat in their previous league outing, Wednesday's clash between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park will undoubtedly have large ramifications on this season's race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Following a disappointing draw at home to Leeds United, the Villains' woes continued with a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening, meaning Unai Emery's side dropped to fourth place in the Premier League table.

After winning his opening four league games as Chelsea boss, Liam Rosenior endured his first Premier League defeat on Sunday afternoon as the Blues were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Arsenal, leaving them three points behind Liverpool in fifth.

Ahead of their crucial mid-week clash, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Aston Villa

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Andres Garcia (thigh), Harvey Elliott (unknown)

Doubtful: John McGinn (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Buendia, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham

Chelsea

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Estevao (thigh), Pedro Neto (suspension), Dario Essugo (unknown), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro