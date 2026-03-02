Chelsea lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Rosenior faces another suspension headache

By Freddie Cotton | 02 Mar 2026 23:00

Sitting three points behind Liverpool in fifth, Chelsea are in need of a positive result against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening if they are to avoid falling further behind in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Following draws at home to Leeds United and Burnley, Liam Rosenior lost his first league game as Chelsea boss on Sunday evening as they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal, with Pedro Neto receiving the Blues' seventh Premier League red card of the season.

As well as the Portuguese forward, who will now face a suspension, Chelsea are without Estevao and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens on the flanks for the trip to Villa Park this week, with both sidelined through thigh injuries.

After a promising cameo on Sunday, it is likely that Alejandro Garnacho will partner Cole Palmer on the wings, either side of Joao Pedro, who also showed good signs against Mikel Arteta's men.

The Blues welcome Wesley Fofana back from suspension and in the continued absence of Levi Colwill, the Frenchman is likely to partner Trevoh Chalobah in the centre of defence.

Despite Marc Cucurella facing a late fitness test, Reece James and Jorrel Hato are expected to feature on either side of the back four, in front of Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea net.

In the middle of the pitch, the trio of Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez will all surely keep their place after starting the previous four league matches together in midfield.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

