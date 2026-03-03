Tuesday's Premier League predictions and previews including Wolves vs. Liverpool, Leeds vs. Sunderland

By Matt Law | 03 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 00:00

There are four Premier League matches taking place on Tuesday, including Liverpool's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Elsewhere, Leeds United welcome Sunderland, Everton host Burnley, and Brentford make the trip to Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Tuesday's Premier League fixtures.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Playing their second of three straight home fixtures, a Daniel Farke-less Leeds United clash with Sunderland in a battle of the newly-promoted Premier League clubs on Tuesday night.

Tempers boiled over for the Whites boss after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City, which came several hours after the Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

We say: Leeds 2-1 Sunderland

Three of the last four head-to-heads between Leeds and Sunderland have finished level, and in ordinary circumstances, another stalemate would be a realistic outcome.

However, the Black Cats' squad depth is being tested at present, and their away form has been their undoing all season, so we have faith in Leeds to get back on the winning trail and boost their survival bid further.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

On opposite ends of multiple-goal thrillers at the weekend, Everton and Burnley lock horns in Tuesday's Premier League showdown at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees stunned Newcastle United 3-2 during their trip to Tyneside on Saturday, while the Clarets were cruelly denied one of the all-time great Premier League comebacks against Brentford.

We say: Everton 3-1 Burnley

Burnley have avoided defeat in each of their last two Premier League away games - doing so for the first time this season - whereas Everton are struggling to overcome their new stadium mental block.

However, the Clarets have failed to keep the back door shut on the road all season long, and a Toffees side on cloud nine after the weekend should banish their Hill Dickinson demons and deepen the visitors' demotion woes.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Burnley, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

With hosts Bournemouth and visitors Brentford in with a chance of qualifying for Europe, a victory in the Premier League on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium could be crucial.

The Cherries come into the clash having drawn 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that left them in ninth place with 39 points, whereas the Bees' all-action 4-3 win against Burnley left them in seventh place with 43 points.

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford

Bournemouth may boast an excellent home record, but their opponents have often experienced success on the road.

Brentford could threaten in behind the Cherries' defence during counter-attacks, but their leaky defence could cost them the chance to claim victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Brentford, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

With Liverpool in the midst of a fierce battle to secure Champions League football, they will aim to avoid Premier League embarrassment against hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday.

The fifth-placed travellers beat West Ham United 5-2 on Saturday to move onto 48 points, and they will be expected to get the better of 20th-placed Wolves, though their opponents did earn three points by winning 2-0 against Aston Villa on Friday.

We say: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

There is no pressure on Wolves on Tuesday, whereas Liverpool know that they cannot afford to drop points against the worst team in the division.

Liverpool's form has been positive despite mixed displays, but while they may get the better of their hosts, the clash is unlikely to be straightforward.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolves vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups