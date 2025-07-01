Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's expiring contracts for this season and next.

As Meat Loaf once said, two out of three ain't bad, and Liverpool duo Arne Slot and Richard Hughes may have told themselves those exact words at the end of a protracted contract saga.

The Reds hierarchy did everything in their power to extend the deals of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and while the former two stayed on, the boyhood Red could not resist the pull of Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, Liverpool still managed to recoup around £8.4m for the defender thanks to Real's desire to sign him in time for the Club World Cup, and a few others are now in the final years of their agreements.

Sports Mole takes a look at the Liverpool players whose contracts either expire at the end of June 2026, or in the summer of 2027.

Which Liverpool players are out of contract in the summer of 2026?

Age: 26

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £50.5m

Joined: Jul 1, 2021

Joining fee: £34m

Liverpool appearances: 132

Liverpool goals: 5

Honours



Premier League (1): 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Amid a spate of niggling injuries, Ibrahima Konate has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the Liverpool backline over the past three years.

However, he is now in the last year of his Anfield deal, and an extension is proving to be particularly difficult to agree amid apparent interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Age: 31

Position: Left-back

Transfer value: £15.2m

Joined: Jul 21, 2017

Joining fee: £7.6m

Liverpool appearances: 342

Liverpool goals: 11

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



Speculation surrounding Andrew Robertson's future has started to heat up, as the Scotsman is now in his 30s and has been plagued by injuries in recent months.

The left-back's performances have also come in for increased criticism, but a short-term extension cannot be ruled out, even if he will have to accept a backup role to Milos Kerkez next term.

Age: 24

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £600k

Joined: 2011

Joining fee: Free

Liverpool appearances: 19

Liverpool goals: 0

Honours

None

A hero of the 2020-21 season alongside Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams has failed to make a name for himself at Liverpool since and has endured a few disappointing spells away too; he was recently on loan at Morecambe and could leave permanently in 2025.

Which Liverpool players are out of contract in the summer of 2027?

Age: 32

Position: Goalkeeper

Transfer value: £17.2m

Joined: July 19, 2018

Joining fee: £53.6m

Liverpool appearances: 298

Liverpool clean sheets: 127

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Champions League (1): 2018-19



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



Liverpool's undisputed number one for seven seasons, Alisson Becker's throne could soon be claimed by Giorgi Mamardashvili, but the Brazilian has no intention of leaving before his deal runs out in 2027.

Virgil van Dijk

Age: 33

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £19.7m

Joined: January 1, 2018

Joining fee: £72.6m

Liverpool appearances: 319

Liverpool goals: 28

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



Scottish Premiership (2): 2013-14, 2014-15



Scottish League Cup (1): 2014-15



No sooner had Virgil van Dijk signed a Liverpool extension than he entered the final two years of it, and it will be utterly fascinating to see whether he will stay on beyond his 36th birthday.

Mohamed Salah

Age: 33

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £42.9m

Joined: July 1, 2017

Joining fee: £36m

Liverpool appearances: 401

Liverpool goals: 245

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (3): 2014-15, 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



Swiss Super League (2): 2012-13, 2013-14



In exactly the same boat as his captain, the scintillating Mohamed Salah will leave on a free transfer in 2027 if nothing changes, but a couple more prolific campaigns could yet yield another extension.

Age: 32

Position: Defensive midfielder

Transfer value: £6.9m

Joined: August 18, 2023

Joining fee: £17.2m

Liverpool appearances: 72

Liverpool goals: 2

Honours



Premier League (1): 2024-25



EFL Cup (1): 2023-24



AFC Champions League (1): 2016-17



Japanese League Cup (1): 2016



Wataru Endo has never been more than a fringe midfielder during his time at Anfield, but the Japan international is open to staying on as he runs down the final two years of his contract.

Age: 28

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £17.2m

Joined: July 1, 2015

Joining fee: £4.2m

Liverpool appearances: 241

Liverpool goals: 0

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



An exit in 2025 has been mooted for versatile but injury-prone defender Joe Gomez, but if Liverpool fans have their way, he will not depart before finally scoring his first senior goal for the club.

Age: 29

Position: Left-back

Transfer value: £15.4m

Joined: August 10, 2020

Joining fee: £11.2m

Liverpool appearances: 115

Liverpool goals: 0

Honours



Premier League (1): 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Greek Super League (2): 2015-16, 2019-20



Kostas Tsimikas could now be pushed down to third-choice left-back following the arrival of Kerkez, although the Greece international is yet to be seriously linked with an exit and could continue in his current role if Robertson leaves.

Age: 28

Position: Striker

Transfer value: £34.3m

Joined: September 19, 2020

Joining fee: £38.3m

Liverpool appearances: 182

Liverpool goals: 65

Honours



Premier League (1): 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



A loyal and clinical servant to Liverpool for the past five years, Diogo Jota struggled to hit his usual heights in 2024-25, and an exit before the closure of the 2025 summer window is still possible.

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £38.6m

Joined: 2010

Joining fee: Free

Liverpool appearances: 179

Liverpool goals: 19

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



A dependable and versatile performer for Slot when fully fit, local lad Jones would most likely happily sign a new deal at Liverpool, although an extension is not yet in the pipeline.

Age: 28

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £60.1m

Joined: January 30, 2022

Joining fee: £46.3m

Liverpool appearances: 148

Liverpool goals: 41

Honours



Premier League (1): 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



Primeira Liga (2): 2019-20, 2021-22



Taca de Portugal (2): 2019-20, 2021-22



Portuguese Super Cup (1): 2021



Categoria Primera A (2): 2017-18, 2018-19



Colombian Cup (1): 2016-17



Colombian Super Cup (1): 2018-19



A breakthrough is yet to be reached in talks between Liverpool and the representatives of Luis Diaz, who could still be tempted by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia before the summer 2025 window shuts.

Age: 22

Position: Attacking midfielder

Transfer value: £25.7m

Joined: July 28, 2019

Joining fee: £1.5m

Liverpool appearances: 147

Liverpool goals: 15

Honours



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Club World Cup (1): 2019-20



On the back of a sensational Under-21 Euros campaign for England, Harvey Elliott will not be short of suitors this summer, and Liverpool's money man may very well feel that now is the time to cash in while his stock is at its highest.

Age: 21

Position: Right-back

Transfer value: £2.1m

Joined: July 1, 2022

Joining fee: £4.2m

Liverpool appearances: 2

Liverpool goals: 0

Honours

None

Calvin Ramsay's Liverpool career is yet to take off due to injuries, and if Conor Bradley sticks around for a while, it is hard to see the Scotsman coming good at Anfield.

Age: 20

Position: Defensive midfielder

Transfer value: £7.7m

Joined: January 1, 2021

Joining fee: £224k

Liverpool appearances: 22

Liverpool goals: 1

Honours



EFL Cup (1): 2023-24



Stefan Bajcetic is due back at Anfield following loan spells with Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas in 2024-25, and while his short-term future is unclear, a permanent exit from Liverpool is surely off the cards for now.