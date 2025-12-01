Premier League GW14 predictions: Vital wins for Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United in midweek contests

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 17:53 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:45

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign continues on Tuesday evening, with three fixtures taking place, including Manchester City's trip to Craven Cottage to tackle Fulham.

There will be six matches on Wednesday, with the pick of the fixtures seeing Liverpool host Sunderland; Premier League leaders Arsenal are at home to Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea face a difficult game away to Leeds United.

The action in this particular gameweek will conclude at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, as Manchester United look to make it back-to-back wins when they host a struggling West Ham United.

In the 14th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against The Now drummer Will Scott, who is a Man United fan.

Read on to discover Will's and our predictions for gameweek 14 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how The Itch bass player Louis Haynes performed in the 13th set of fixtures this season, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

Tuesday, 7.30pm

Will: Fulham 2-3 Man City

Sports Mole: Fulham 1-3 Man City

Manchester City's superior individual quality and tactical structure should give them the edge, even at a difficult ground like Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s strong home form suggests they will create chances and may get on the scoresheet, but City’s head-to-head dominance and deeper squad should ultimately secure them all three points.

Tuesday, 7.30pm

Will: Bournemouth 1-0 Everton

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton

The hectic fixture schedule puts all teams' squad depth to the test, but Everton are lacking in that regard compared to Bournemouth, who can make more menacing attacking alterations than their visitors.

The Cherries' praiseworthy home record is also difficult to overlook, so we have faith in Iraola's men to pull themselves out of their rut.

Tuesday, 8.15pm

Will: Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

Sports Mole: Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

Head-to-head history is not always the best indicator of future results, but St James' Park has been a cursed ground for Spurs down the years, and it was only a few weeks ago that Howe's side eased to a 2-0 EFL Cup win in this fixture.

The same outcome is entirely plausible this week, as Newcastle's stellar home form will surely trump Spurs' pleasing away record while the Lilywhites struggle to create chances and avoid defensive catastrophes.

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Will: Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa

Sports Mole: Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa

Brighton’s home form cannot be ignored, as they have proven tough to beat on their own patch.

Furthermore, Villa showed last week that they struggle to break down stubborn defences, and relied on a moment to snatch three points, something that may not come easily at the Amex Stadium.

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Will: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sports Mole: Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace

After a difficult run of fixtures to conclude November, the beginning of the festive schedule brings the challenge of FA Cup holders Crystal Palace to Lancashire.

The Eagles have suffered a pair of setbacks in recent times but will fancy their chances of making amends at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Will: Wolves 0-1 Forest

Sports Mole: Wolves 1-2 Forest

After a valiant performance at Villa on the weekend, Wolves will be hopeful that Wednesday is the day that they can finally break their Premier League duck.

That being said, Forest are likely to be in mood to make amends following a poor loss to Brighton, with the visitors more than good enough to earn three points at Molineux.

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Will: Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Sports Mole: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Brentford talisman Thiago could smell blood against a Saliba and Gabriel-less Arsenal defence, but Brentford's main concern on Wednesday may be keeping the Gunners out, especially considering their dire away record this season.

However, this is the time for Arsenal's significant squad depth to come to the fore, and while it may not be straightforward, the leaders should return to winning ways.

Wednesday, 8.15pm

Will: Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

Sports Mole: Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

Leeds may have come out on the wrong end of the scoreline against Man City, but their inspired second-half performance after a few tweaks offers genuine hope for the visit of another title-chasing team.

The Whites' defensive frailties will not be solved overnight, though, and Chelsea boss Maresca can bring plenty of fresh legs into his attacking quartet, so the Blues should still emerge triumphant.

Wednesday, 8.15pm

Will: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland

Liverpool's successes over Aston Villa and Real Madrid preceded an abysmal three-match losing run, so there is no guarantee that victory against West Ham will trigger a Reds revival, especially against a Sunderland side with their tails as high as can be.

However, Le Bris's men have not yet found the formula for attacking success on the road, and a rejuvenated Kop should help propel the champions to a second straight Premier League win.

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Thursday, 8pm

Will: Man United 2-1 West Ham

Sports Mole: Man United vs. West Ham - to follow

Will Scott Q&A

How did you come to support Man United and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Will: I didn’t really have much of a choice, my father has supported Man United since he was seven years old and, as you can imagine, there were no other options!

Favourite memories would be going to the games with my father, from the first one when I was a child, to this current season. It never gets old.

Who have been your favourite five players for Man United?

Will: 1. [Wayne] Rooney - criminally underrated in my opinion would love to have him back now.

2. [Ryan] Giggs - He’s Welsh and was a legend at the club - has the most assists for us in the Premier League era.

3. [Roy] Keane - Captain fantastic - just watch Juventus away in 1999 … says it all!

4. [Eric] Cantona - was the catalyst for the start of the dominance under Fergie and only cost £1m.

5. [Cristiano] Ronaldo - Obviously because he’s the goat!

What's going on with the band at the moment?

Will: We’ve just recorded four new tracks and are working on finishing the second album. We’ve just completed a tour of the U.K. plus have been lucky to have been on talkSPORT and Sunday Brunch promoting our latest single 'Wild Curse'! Hopefully another busy year in 2026 after Santa has been!

The Now's new single ’Wild Curse’ is out now.

You can follow The Now on Instagram and X.

